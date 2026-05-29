Michael Harris Made Atlanta Braves History During Red Sox Series

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Braves won by a score of 10-2 (and took two out of three in the series).

Michael Harris finished Thursday’s victory with two hits (including one home run).

Michael Harris Made Atlanta Braves History

With his 86th career home run, Harris moved ahead of Jeff Francoeur for 34th on the all-time Braves list.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .301 with 58 hits, 13 home runs, 33 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in his first 54 games of the season.

Harris will have an excellent chance to make his first career All-Star Game in 2026.