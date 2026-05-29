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Michael Harris Made Atlanta Braves History During Red Sox Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Braves won by a score of 10-2 (and took two out of three in the series).

Michael Harris finished Thursday’s victory with two hits (including one home run).

Michael Harris Made Atlanta Braves History

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves makes it home after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With his 86th career home run, Harris moved ahead of Jeff Francoeur for 34th on the all-time Braves list.

The 25-year-old is currently batting .301 with 58 hits, 13 home runs, 33 RBI’s, 27 runs and three stolen bases in his first 54 games of the season.

Harris will have an excellent chance to make his first career All-Star Game in 2026.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Michael Harris Made Atlanta Braves History During Red Sox Series

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