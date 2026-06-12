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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 29: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will open up their three-game series at Citi Field.

The Braves most recently lost to the Chicago White Sox by a score of 2-1 (on Wednesday).

Michael Harris (who led off) finished with three strikeouts in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves walks in the dugout during the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/12 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS A. Wynns C S. Strider SP”

Harris has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is in the middle of an outstanding season.

He comes into the night batting .306 with 71 hits, 13 home runs, 40 RBI’s, 31 runs and three stolen bases in 64 games.

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Harris (who is from Georgia) was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

There is no question that the 25-year-old should make his first All-Star Game this season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@ChoppinBravos: “Let’s try this again ! McClean will be a tough ride for the offense tonight he’ll need Strider to buckle down”

@CoolCutter21: “Bottom of the lineup is rough, but its not like we have a red-hot shortstop batting .300 with incredible speed and a solid glove just sitting on the end of the bench.”

@BanchaAP: “Bottom 4 are automatic outs.”

Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run homer against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They are 23-12 in 35 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

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