Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will open up their three-game series at Citi Field.

The Braves most recently lost to the Chicago White Sox by a score of 2-1 (on Wednesday).

Michael Harris (who led off) finished with three strikeouts in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/12 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS A. Wynns C S. Strider SP”

Harris has been moved down to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is in the middle of an outstanding season.

He comes into the night batting .306 with 71 hits, 13 home runs, 40 RBI’s, 31 runs and three stolen bases in 64 games.

Harris (who is from Georgia) was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Braves.

There is no question that the 25-year-old should make his first All-Star Game this season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@ChoppinBravos: “Let’s try this again ! McClean will be a tough ride for the offense tonight he’ll need Strider to buckle down”

@CoolCutter21: “Bottom of the lineup is rough, but its not like we have a red-hot shortstop batting .300 with incredible speed and a solid glove just sitting on the end of the bench.”

@BanchaAP: “Bottom 4 are automatic outs.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They are 23-12 in 35 games on the road.