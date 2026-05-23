Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Nationals Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Friday.

Michael Harris (who batted fifth) finished with one hit, one run and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/23 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Dubón SS M. Yastrzemski LF C. Tromp C G. Holmes SP”

In Saturday’s game, Harris will be batting second for just the third time this season.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is batting .295 with 51 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 23 runs and and three stolen bases in 49 games.

StatMuse wrote (on May 21): “Michael Harris home runs: 11 — 2026 20 — 2025 16 — 2024 18 — 2023 18 — 2022 He’s on pace to hit 30+ home runs this season.”

Harris was picked in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his career in Atlanta.

There is no question that the 25-year-old could be an MLB All-Star as soon as this season.

Braves Right Now

Nationals Right Now