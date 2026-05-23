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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Nationals Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 5-4 win on Friday.

Michael Harris (who batted fifth) finished with one hit, one run and one strikeout in five at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 5/23 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Dubón SS M. Yastrzemski LF C. Tromp C G. Holmes SP”

In Saturday’s game, Harris will be batting second for just the third time this season.

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is batting .295 with 51 hits, 11 home runs, 29 RBI’s, 23 runs and and three stolen bases in 49 games.

StatMuse wrote (on May 21): “Michael Harris home runs: 11 — 2026 20 — 2025 16 — 2024 18 — 2023 18 — 2022 He’s on pace to hit 30+ home runs this season.”

Harris was picked in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all five seasons of his career in Atlanta.

There is no question that the 25-year-old could be an MLB All-Star as soon as this season.

Braves Right Now

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nationals Right Now

GettyCJ Abrams #5 of the Washington Nationals reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Nationals Game

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