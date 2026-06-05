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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Pirates Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Michael Harris (who batted 5th) finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/5 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Harris has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

The 2022 Rookie of The Year is currently batting .301 with 65 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 60 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup For Braves

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Pirates Game

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