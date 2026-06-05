Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change Before Pirates Game

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home).

They are coming off a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Michael Harris (who batted 5th) finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Change

For Friday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/5 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Harris has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday.

The 2022 Rookie of The Year is currently batting .301 with 65 hits, 13 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 60 games this season.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup For Braves