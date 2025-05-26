Braves’ Center Fielder Defies Physics With Incredible Catches

Ask any Atlanta Braves pitcher what it feels like to have Michael Harris II behind them, and the answers range from disbelief to relief. Ask any opposing hitter what it feels like to hit a ball 400 feet and still get robbed, and they’ll point to Harris. CBS Sports’ Julian McWilliams summed it up best: “How the hell did you do that?“

The play in questioned in the article written bt McWilliams came May 12 in Washington, where Harris defied physics to snag a Luis García Jr. rocket headed for center field. Harris initially misread the ball, opening up toward right-center, but corrected on the fly. He twisted his body, tracked the wall without returning to the field, then reached his glove over his shoulder and stole extra bases with casual grace. Grant Holmes put his hands on his cap in awe. Matt Olson just pointed and laughed.

“He’s never out of control,” Olson told CBS. “He’s just really good at that.”

Elite Instincts, Football Roots

Harris might not have elite sprint speed, but his instincts, first step, and route efficiency are elite. He credits his football background—as a cornerback and wide receiver—for his outfield awareness. Working out in the offseason with Braves legend Marquis Grissom helps, too.

“A lot of people underestimate the sound of the bat,” Harris said. “You have to hear it, see it, and anticipate where it’s going to be.”

He even trains himself to make mistakes in batting practice to practice correcting them.

“All those weird catches he makes?” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He practices them. Every day.”

A Defender’s Artform

Harris is a throwback in an era where highlight defense is often considered secondary to launch angle. His play against Trevor Story on May 17 at Fenway Park was textbook. That low wall in right-center has ruined many an outfielder’s day. Harris didn’t panic. He adjusted his angle, read the spin and trajectory, and glided to the spot for another jaw-dropper.

“There are balls that get hit, and I think it’s a gapper,” said Austin Riley. “And he just closes it like it’s nothing.”

CBS Sports reported that Harris ranks in the 94th percentile in range and the 87th percentile in fielding run value. That’s elite defense by any metric.

Offensive Struggles, Defensive Stability

Let’s be honest—Harris hasn’t been lighting it up at the plate. He’s slashing .222/.255/.333 in 198 at-bats, and the Braves, at 25-27, have felt the absence of Ronald Acuña Jr. in the lineup. But with Acuña just returned, Harris can settle back into his comfort zone.

And make no mistake: he’s still winning games. His defense prevents runs in a way no slump at the plate can offset.

Gold Glove Incoming?

It’s still early, but if Harris keeps making the highlight reel a nightly tradition, he’ll be squarely in the Gold Glove conversation, not just because of flashy grabs. It’s about the subtle things: positioning, efficiency, awareness, timing. Harris checks every box.

You can’t teach what Harris does. You can only appreciate it.

And point at him in disbelief, just like Matt Olson.