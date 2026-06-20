Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris II Lineup Change vs. Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have added center fielder Michael Harris II to the lineup. Harris was a late addition to the lineup, replacing Mike Yastrzemski. He’ll start in center field and bat fifth in the Braves’ order.

The original lineup had Eli White in left field, Mauricio Dubon in center field, and Mike Yastrzemski in right field. However, the late lineup change has Harris in center field, with Dubon moving to left and White to right field.

The series has been a preview of a potential NLDS matchup between the Braves and Brewers. It will be important for Atlanta to win the series, not only as a measuring stick but also to have a potential tiebreaker for postseason seeding.

The Braves will take on the Brewers, with a first pitch of 4:10 pm ET. Left-hander Chris Sale starts for Atlanta, hoping to deliver a series win. Fellow left-hander Kyle Harrison pitches for Milwaukee.

Michael Harris II Late Addition to Lineup

With Michael Harris II dealing with lower back issues multiple times this month, it appeared he was getting a rest day against left-hander Kyle Harrison. However, Yastrzemski has been scratched from the lineup instead.

Harris has missed a handful of games, but has not required a stint on the injured list for his back. He returned to the Braves lineup in the series opener against the Brewers after missing essentially three games.

The Braves center fielder is on track to have a career year. He’s slashing .309/.340/.514 with 14 home runs and a 135 wRC+. Harris also plays strong center field defense, grading at +5 Defensive Runs Saved and +5 Outs Above Average. He’s having an All-Star caliber season in a very strong year for National League outfielders.

The new lineup would be their typical starting lineup against a lefty in the outfield at full strength.

Mike Yastrzemski Scratched from Braves Lineup

The new lineup would be their typical starting lineup against a lefty in the outfield at full strength. This is typically a matchup in which Yastrzemski sits, which might not be noticed .

The Braves signed him to a two-year deal to give them left-handed impact in their outfield. The signing hasn’t been great, as Yastrzemski has been just about a league-average hitter vs. right-handed pitching. Entering this game, he carries a .247/.326/.383 slash and a 99 wRC+ in that split.

The biggest dropoff has come in his slugging percentage vs. righties. His .383 mark is 90 points lower than his career mark of .473 entering the 2026 season. His line drive/fly ball exit velocity is a career low 93.3 MPH, leading to a 4.1% barrel rate. Instead of being an impact bat as the strong half of a platoon, he’s more average.

Yastrzemski hit a big home run in the Braves’ win over the Brewers in the series opener. He crushed an Abner Uribe sinker for a key insurance run in the eighth. That allowed them to survive a Brewers rally in the ninth, thanks to Eli White’s defensive heroics.

There will likely be an update on Yastrzemski being scratched from the lineup either during or after the game.