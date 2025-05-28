Braves Abruptly Cut Ties With Former World Series Champion All-Star

The Atlanta Braves are moving on from a former All-Star and key piece of their team. Atlanta released infielder Orlando Arcia on May 25, 2025, amid his struggles in recent seasons.

Prior to his release, Arcia was hitting .194 with just six hits, one run and one RBI in 31 at bats. Arcia has struggled to regain the form Braves fans witnessed during his All-Star season in 2023. Additionally, Arcia was part of the Braves’ World Series run in 2021.

The veteran hit .264 with 129 hits, 65 RBI and 17 home runs during his career year. More recently, Arcia hit just .218 in 2024 and followed it up with even less production in 2025.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest roster move for the Braves.

Orlando Arcia Signed With the Rockies Days After His Release by the Braves

The good news for Arcia is the infielder has already found a new home. Arcia signed with the Colorado Rockies amid interest from multiple MLB clubs. The veteran turned down additional offers from the New York Yankees and New York Mets, per New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

“Orlando Arcia and the Rockies are now in agreement on an MLB deal,” Heyman detailed in a series of messages on X. “Yankees and Mets both offered Arcia minor league opportunities before he got the MLB deal with Rockies.”

After his release, Arcia released a lengthy message thanking the Braves and the team’s fans.

“I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans,” Arcia said in a May 27, Instagram post. “Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career.

“From day one, you welcomed me with open arms and supported me through every high and low. I’ve grown so much both on and off the field here, and I’ll always carry that with me. To my teammates — thank you for the memories, the battles, and the bond we shared in the clubhouse. Those are moments I’ll never forget,” Arcia continued.

“While it’s time for a new chapter, Atlanta will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”

Braves Manager Brian Snitker Backed Orlando Arcia Months Before His Release

Arcia is not the only one who has struggled in 2025 for the Braves. Atlanta entered the season with high expectations and find themselves 25-28 through the first 53 games.

The Braves already face a significant deficit to reach the top of the NL East. Heading into the season, Braves manager Brian Snitker attempted to express confidence in Arcia.

“I don’t look at spring training (stats),” Snitker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano on March 20. “I don’t care about spring training. We’ll just start judging a week from (today).

“I know I looked, he’s been our starting shortstop and we’ve won 193 games, I think, the last two years, so that’s pretty good.”

Unfortunately, things did not turn around for Arcia in Atlanta. Perhaps a fresh start will help Arcia bounce back in Colorado.

For the Braves, the team’s struggles go beyond Arcia, and it will be worth watching to see if the club is aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.