Atlanta Braves Star Ha-Seong Kim Facing Criticism From MLB Fans

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

The Braves lost by a score of 6-4.

Ha-Seong Kim was back in the lineup for the first time since May 27.

He had one strikeout in three at-bats.

MLB Fans React To Kim’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Kim on social media:

@Vinsmoke1P: “I don’t understand why Kim Ha Seong is in the lineup… buddy should be optioned or released from the ball club… he’s a momentum killer for braves lineup… he’s not a MLB material anymore, one and done type of hype”

@braves2430: “Braves have to bench Kim he is horrible”

@steverocks2020: “@Braves if you want to win a World Series you need to get someone to replace Kim on the team. Literally an automatic out”

@BreedloveJack: “Braves didn’t want to win once they put kim in the line up. It’s an automatic L if he’s in.”

@billhullatl: “I understand they are trying to get Kim going but there has to be an end to giving him starts. And Riley should have sat until Tuesdays game.”

@QMbfXnR0aw58446: “DFA Kim already! A $20M fraud who is nothing but a liability to this team”

@joe_miller75: “Why was Kim ever allowed on the field?”

Looking At Kim

Kim is batting just .089 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 13 games.

He is in his second season with the Braves.

The 30-year-old has also had stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres over six seasons.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 40-20 record in 60 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 20-10 in the 30 games they have played on the road).

On Tuesday, the Braves will host the Toronto Blue Jays.