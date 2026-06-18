MLB Fans React To Devastating Update On Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home) in Georgia.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Remains Out

The Braves have been without one of their best players (Ronald Acuña Jr.) since June 9.

During their series with the Giants, the Braves announced a disappointing update on the former MVP.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Weiss: Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring) a “long way” from returning, via @mlbbowman.”

Before the injury, Acuña Jr had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Bradley79740676: “Seriously, it is time to cut ties with Acuna and Murphy. Murphy has played in less than 50% of games since he’s been here. Acuna, in less than 60% since 2021. Players can’t help the team from the infirmary.”

@Fuzzman55344076: “Good grief. How cautious can you be ?”

@John18Hamilton: “Hes gonna be down till after the allstar break and when braves are 5 games out of playoffs”

@William25658094: “Damn. Unfortunately it’s beyond time to have that conversation about Acuna. When healthy he is one of the best in the game. However, he tends to be unhealthy and unavailable more often than not. When do we say enough is enough and get some huge prospects in return for him?”

@bartchinn: “I think the reality is becoming clearer that Acuna is not the face of future of the franchise. Injuries take away yet another generational talent. Sad.”

@Cltcollector: “He has to become a DH”

@shap62: “Sounds like August 1st for Ronald. The left side of the Braves infield is a black hole offensively and the outfield outside of Harris is providing no power. Just can’t keep playing Kim under the circumstances, this offense cannot carry him. Mateo needs to play every day.”