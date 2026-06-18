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MLB Fans React To Devastating Update On Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring the game-winning run off a RBI single by Ozzie Albies #1 to give the Braves a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at Truist Park on September 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Acuna Jr. also had his 69th and 70th steal of the season to make him the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a single season. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home) in Georgia.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Remains Out

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates following the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on June 2, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have been without one of their best players (Ronald Acuña Jr.) since June 9.

During their series with the Giants, the Braves announced a disappointing update on the former MVP.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Weiss: Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring) a “long way” from returning, via @mlbbowman.”

Before the injury, Acuña Jr had been batting .251 with 49 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 31 runs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games.

He is in his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves stands on the field after coming off of the IL before the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@Bradley79740676: “Seriously, it is time to cut ties with Acuna and Murphy. Murphy has played in less than 50% of games since he’s been here. Acuna, in less than 60% since 2021. Players can’t help the team from the infirmary.”

@Fuzzman55344076: “Good grief. How cautious can you be ?”

@John18Hamilton: “Hes gonna be down till after the allstar break and when braves are 5 games out of playoffs”

@William25658094: “Damn. Unfortunately it’s beyond time to have that conversation about Acuna. When healthy he is one of the best in the game. However, he tends to be unhealthy and unavailable more often than not. When do we say enough is enough and get some huge prospects in return for him?”

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@bartchinn: “I think the reality is becoming clearer that Acuna is not the face of future of the franchise. Injuries take away yet another generational talent. Sad.”

@Cltcollector: “He has to become a DH”

@shap62: “Sounds like August 1st for Ronald. The left side of the Braves infield is a black hole offensively and the outfield outside of Harris is providing no power. Just can’t keep playing Kim under the circumstances, this offense cannot carry him. Mateo needs to play every day.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Fans React To Devastating Update On Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr.

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