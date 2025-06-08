MLB Insiders Drop Strong Hints on Braves’ Trade Deadline Plans

The Atlanta Braves are nine games under .500, fresh off one of the ugliest stretches in recent franchise memory. They’ve blown leads, cycled through closers, and watched their All-Stars walk off the field in disbelief. But no matter how brutal the first two months have been, insiders say the Braves aren’t selling—and the reasons run deeper than unquestioning optimism.

This Isn’t a Fire Sale Team—Even Now

According to both Bob Nightengale and Ken Rosenthal, the Braves aren’t headed toward a deadline teardown. Not even close.

“No matter where Atlanta is at the trade deadline, the team isn’t expected to be a seller,” Nightengale wrote in USA Today, pointing to Marcell Ozuna as the only real candidate to be moved—and only because he’s a pending free agent.

Rosenthal echoed that sentiment on Foul Territory, saying the Braves would have to be “buried” in the standings for a sell-off to make sense. With three wild-card spots and parity across the National League, it’s hard to imagine any team being truly buried by July.

“If you’re around .500, you’ve got a chance,” Rosenthal said. “Now, they’re not at .500 right now… but if they’re within striking distance, they’ll stay the course.”

The Ozuna Exception—and Why It’s Not a Sign of a Fire Sale

Let’s address the one name that keeps coming up: Marcell Ozuna. Yes, he’s 34. Yes, he’s a free agent after this season. And yes, he’s still productive, with a .841 OPS that leads the team.

But moving Ozuna wouldn’t be about rebuilding—it would be about asset management. The Braves know they may lose him in the winter anyway. If they can trade him for bullpen help or a controllable bat, it’s simply smart baseball. It’s not waving the white flag. It’s a roster reset.

Snitker Safe, Core Intact, and Still Expecting a Run

Manager Brian Snitker’s job appears safe, even after six straight losses, including two brutal walk-offs against the Giants. The front office remains aligned behind him, and with Ronald Acuña Jr. back and Bryce Elder dealing, there’s a belief inside the building that things can turn.

Nightengale reported Snitker is expected to retire at season’s end and transition into a front office role. In the meantime, he’s earned the right to finish what he started. Seven straight playoff appearances and a World Series ring will buy you that.

What Selling Would Mean—And Why It Won’t Happen

To sell seriously, Atlanta would have to consider dealing players with terms—like Raisel Iglesias or Chris Sale. But Rosenthal explicitly ruled out Sale as a realistic option, noting the lefty was only mentioned as a theoretical impact piece, not a trade candidate.

Iglesias? He’s lost his closer role after a disastrous week but remains a high-velocity arm under contract through 2026. Teams don’t sell arms like that lightly.

The Braves’ front office isn’t built to rebuild, especially not midseason. President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos locked this core in for the long haul—Michael Harris II, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider—and they’re all signed through 2027 or beyond. This is a franchise that bets on stability.

No Panic—Just Patience

If anything, the Braves’ current situation is testing the limits of that stability. Their bullpen has melted down. Their offense is ice-cold in high-leverage spots. They’ve lost 13 of 16 and lead the majors in one-run losses.

And yet—they’re still in shouting distance of .500. Still not out of the NL Wild Card picture. And still too talented to count out.

Selling might feel like a solution when the walls are caving in. But this isn’t Washington or Miami. The Braves aren’t tearing down. They’re waiting to punch back.