Braves Announce Move With 339-Game Pitcher Before Blue Jays Series

The Atlanta Braves made several roster moves ahead of the team’s upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta is sending a pair of pitchers to the minors.

“The Braves optioned RHP Anthony Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game, and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers,” the Braves detailed in a June 1, 2026, message on X.

The moves come on the eve of the Braves beginning a three-game home stand against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 2. Carlos Carrasco has played in 339 games over his MLB career.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Braves news.

Braves News: Carlos Carrasco Has Played in 4 Games for Atlanta in 2026

Carrasco has appeared in just four games for Atlanta this season. Atlanta outrighted Carrasco days after designating the pitcher for assignment on May 29.

“It’s the fourth time since last August that Atlanta has designated Carrasco for assignment,” MLBTradeRumors.com’s Steve Adams noted on May 29. “The 39-year-old has passed through waivers on each of the three prior instances, elected free agency, and re-signed with the Braves on a minor league deal. He also inked a minors pact with Atlanta over the winter after becoming a free agent at season’s end.

“… The two parties are clearly comfortable with this arrangement, which works for all parties. The team gets a flexible long relief option who can make a spot start if needed and serve as a veteran mentor for some younger arms (both in the majors and in Gwinnett). Carrasco gets big league service/pay for any time spent on the big league roster or in DFA limbo.”

The Braves Became 1st MLB Team to Win 40 Games This Season

Prior to being optioned, Anthony Molina played in just one game for the Braves this season. The Braves are off to a hot start to the season as the first MLB team to win 40 games.

Heading into the Blue Jays-Braves series, Atlanta holds a nine-game lead over the Washington National atop the NL East.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has hit a home run in four straight games, including two dingers versus the Cincinnati Reds on May 30.

“I’m feeling better and better every day,” Acuña noted, per MLB.com. “I’m working with my hitting coach and the coaching staff in the cage. Baseball is the process. Sometimes you feel good, but you don’t have the results. Now I see the results.”

Braves Manager Walt Weiss on Ronald Acuna Jr.: ‘He’s One of the Best That There Is When He Gets Right’

Fresh off a World Series appearance, the Blue Jays have had a bit of a slow start to the season. Things do not get any easier for Toronto as the club travels to Atlanta.

Braves manager Walt Weiss’ first year as Atlanta’s skipper could continue to get better if Acuna’s bat stays hot.

“When he gets going, he’s one of those guys who almost makes the game look easy,” Weiss said of Acuna, per MLB.com. “Big things happen.

“We’ve all seen him when he’s going good. He’s one of the best that there is when he gets right. It’s good to see.”