MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection in Braves-Yankees Game

Before the first pitch of Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, left-hander Chris Sale was ejected from the game.

Sale wasn’t going to pitch in the game, so it doesn’t really matter for the Braves that he had been removed from the dugout.

Sale started Saturday’s game and was called for a balk in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing a Yankees runner to score. Sale clearly seemed upset at the time, and it led to Braves manager Walt Weiss arguing with the umpire and being ejected. It marked the first time Weiss had been ejected from a game.

The Yankees won Saturday’s game 5-4.

Social Media Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection

@BryanHoch: “Braves pitcher Chris Sale was just ejected from the game. Still chippy over that balk yesterday.”

@MrChadBishop: “Chris Sale has been ejected from today’s game ha!”