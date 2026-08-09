MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection in Braves-Yankees Game

Before the first pitch of Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, left-hander Chris Sale was ejected from the game.
Sale wasn’t going to pitch in the game, so it doesn’t really matter for the Braves that he had been removed from the dugout.
Sale started Saturday’s game and was called for a balk in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing a Yankees runner to score. Sale clearly seemed upset at the time, and it led to Braves manager Walt Weiss arguing with the umpire and being ejected. It marked the first time Weiss had been ejected from a game.
The Yankees won Saturday’s game 5-4.
Social Media Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection
@BryanHoch: “Braves pitcher Chris Sale was just ejected from the game. Still chippy over that balk yesterday.”
@MrChadBishop: “Chris Sale has been ejected from today’s game ha!”
@A_Huffstutler: “I support him! That ump changed the game… and will get zero punishment, etc for being wrong!”
@_whosentyou_: “They need to look into that Ump. He was terrible yesterday and it’s carrying over to today’s game already.”
@DPLennon: “Press box PA just announced that Chris Sale has been ejected from today’s game. It hadn’t even started yet. Sale wasn’t going to pitch in it anyway, but still …”
@tosprov: “He did balk yesterday. That was the right call”
Looking at Chris Sale This Season
Sale, likely a future Hall of Famer, is having one of the best seasons of his career as a 37-year-old.
The southpaw has posted 4.1 bWAR and a 2.20 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 123 innings across 21 starts.
In his 16-year MLB career, Sale has posted 61.3 bWAR and a 2.96 ERA with 2,730 strikeouts.
Sale is being paid $18 million this year. He will make $27 million next season and has a $30 million club option for 2030.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
The Braves lost the first two games of the three-game series against the Yankees.
Before that, Atlanta won eight games in a row.
After the Yankees series, the Braves will host the New York Mets for a three-game set, beginning on Monday night.
MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection in Braves-Yankees Game