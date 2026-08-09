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MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection in Braves-Yankees Game

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Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a balk called during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Before the first pitch of Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium, left-hander Chris Sale was ejected from the game.

Sale wasn’t going to pitch in the game, so it doesn’t really matter for the Braves that he had been removed from the dugout.

Sale started Saturday’s game and was called for a balk in the bottom of the fifth inning, allowing a Yankees runner to score. Sale clearly seemed upset at the time, and it led to Braves manager Walt Weiss arguing with the umpire and being ejected. It marked the first time Weiss had been ejected from a game.

The Yankees won Saturday’s game 5-4.

Social Media Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Home plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Walt Weiss #22 and Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves after a balk call during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

@BryanHoch: “Braves pitcher Chris Sale was just ejected from the game. Still chippy over that balk yesterday.”

@MrChadBishop: “Chris Sale has been ejected from today’s game ha!”

@A_Huffstutler: “I support him! That ump changed the game… and will get zero punishment, etc for being wrong!”

@_whosentyou_: “They need to look into that Ump. He was terrible yesterday and it’s carrying over to today’s game already.”

@DPLennon: “Press box PA just announced that Chris Sale has been ejected from today’s game. It hadn’t even started yet. Sale wasn’t going to pitch in it anyway, but still …”

@tosprov: “He did balk yesterday. That was the right call”

Looking at Chris Sale This Season

Texas Rangers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 17: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sale, likely a future Hall of Famer, is having one of the best seasons of his career as a 37-year-old.

The southpaw has posted 4.1 bWAR and a 2.20 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 123 innings across 21 starts.

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the New York Mets in game two of a double header at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

In his 16-year MLB career, Sale has posted 61.3 bWAR and a 2.96 ERA with 2,730 strikeouts.

Sale is being paid $18 million this year. He will make $27 million next season and has a $30 million club option for 2030.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 20: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves lost the first two games of the three-game series against the Yankees.

Before that, Atlanta won eight games in a row.

After the Yankees series, the Braves will host the New York Mets for a three-game set, beginning on Monday night.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Ejection in Braves-Yankees Game

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