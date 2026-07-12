MLB World Reacts To Atlanta Braves Making Bold 1st-Round Selection

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves played the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Braves lost by a score of 4-1.

They will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday afternoon.

MLB World Reacts To Braves’ Bold 1st-Round Selection

Also on Saturday, the Braves selected Carter Beck in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

MLB Draft: “With the 26th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Braves select @IndStBaseball outfielder Carter Beck, No. 193 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

Mark Bowman: “With the selections of AJ Gracia and Carter Beck the Braves have taken more college outfielders in the first round today than they had within the previous 61 MLB Drafts combined. Mike Kelly (1991) had been the only previous such selection before today.”

@TGreenhutOD: “Carter Beck is the Braves’ selection at 26! Beck is extremely athletic who would profile as slightly above average across the board. Does not swing and miss much and started to get into some power last year. B2B underslot selections means fun is otw.”

@gvedak: “I like tools. Carter Beck has tools. Am I surprised at 26? Yes. Does the talent meet the slot? Yes. Braves scouts have done well with identifying and developing positional prospects. I like the chances. Should come in under $3M which gives the Braves lots of capital.”

@ShortStopBall: “Ummm, OK. That seems like a reach. Either means Gracia costs more than we think (not likely), they’re saving up for some big swings with their next 2 or 3 picks, or maybe they just REALLY like Carter Beck.”

Rick Semmler: “The Atlanta Braves took Indiana State outfielder Carter Beck #26 overall in the MLB draft making him the second highest Sycamore to ever go in the MLB draft.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 54-40 record in 94 games.

They are 2.0 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies (who are in second).