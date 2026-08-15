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Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy Sends Out 3-Word Post

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Outfielder Dale Murphy of the Atlanta Braves slides to the bag.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves lost by a score of 2-0.

Despite the loss, Chris Sale allowed just one in 6.0 innings (with nine strikeouts).

Atlanta Braves Legend Sends Out 3-Word Post

GettyFormer Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy is honored by the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also on Friday, Braves legend Dale Murphy sent out a post with a photo (via X) that had over 3,000 likes and 95,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Murphy wrote: “Alumni selfie… @Braves”

The Braves are currently in the middle of alumni weekend at Truist Park.

They wrote (via Instagram): “Alumni Weekend has arrived! Here’s what’s on deck at Truist Park.”

Reactions To Murphy’s Post

GettyFormer Atlanta Braves player Dale Murphy throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of Murphy’s post:

Ed Werder: “My all-time squad. Thanks @Braves”

@DaisyBlondie200: “Seeing Murph always hits me in the feels!”

@RHarringa: “This man should be in the Hall of Fame”

@Square1Stock: “Awesome! Chop On!”

@mcduffsmoma: “There sits the best memories i have with my grandmother. Thank you”

Getty Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy is honored by the Atlanta Braves prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Turner Field on July 11, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@LonnieF7ld: “I bet these guys wouldn’t have been shutout tonight”

@DominicanFlavor: “A picture for the ages!”

@divekrieg: “Watched so many of yall play on TBS after school growing up. What an amazing photo!”

@luttrelljon: “My Thanks to all of you guys. You’ve been fun to watch.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout after pitching in the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 14, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at Truist Park in Atlanta).

Following their series with the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road visit Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy Sends Out 3-Word Post

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