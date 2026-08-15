Atlanta Braves Legend Dale Murphy Sends Out 3-Word Post

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park in Georgia.

The Braves lost by a score of 2-0.

Despite the loss, Chris Sale allowed just one in 6.0 innings (with nine strikeouts).

Atlanta Braves Legend Sends Out 3-Word Post

Also on Friday, Braves legend Dale Murphy sent out a post with a photo (via X) that had over 3,000 likes and 95,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Murphy wrote: “Alumni selfie… @Braves”

The Braves are currently in the middle of alumni weekend at Truist Park.

They wrote (via Instagram): “Alumni Weekend has arrived! Here’s what’s on deck at Truist Park.”

Reactions To Murphy’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of Murphy’s post:

Ed Werder: “My all-time squad. Thanks @Braves”

@DaisyBlondie200: “Seeing Murph always hits me in the feels!”

@RHarringa: “This man should be in the Hall of Fame”

@Square1Stock: “Awesome! Chop On!”

@mcduffsmoma: “There sits the best memories i have with my grandmother. Thank you”

@LonnieF7ld: “I bet these guys wouldn’t have been shutout tonight”

@DominicanFlavor: “A picture for the ages!”

@divekrieg: “Watched so many of yall play on TBS after school growing up. What an amazing photo!”

@luttrelljon: “My Thanks to all of you guys. You’ve been fun to watch.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 73-49 record in 122 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 41-22 in 63 games at Truist Park in Atlanta).

Following their series with the Diamondbacks, the Braves will head on the road visit Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Target Field.