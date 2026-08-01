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Atlanta Braves Announced Sean Murphy Update During Nationals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 04: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves rounds the bases after a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Atlanta Braves Announced Sean Murphy Update

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves stands off first base in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 09, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Nationals, an update on Sean Murphy was announced.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Has felt good both at the plate and behind it. But the veteran catcher believes he has returned too soon from previous rehab assignments, so the Braves will remain patient.”

Murphy has appeared in just four games this season for the Braves.

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Murphy is a productive player (who made the All-Star Game in 2023), but he has been unable to stay healthy over the last few years.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Braves.

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a solo home run in the seventh during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Murphy was initially picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Over 608 career games, Murphy is batting .227 with 456 hits, 93 home runs, 285 RBIs, 268 runs and one stolen base.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on July 30): “#Braves C Sean Murphy caught nine innings again on Thursday for Triple-A Gwinnett and collected two more hits. It’s his third straight multi-hit game. Murphy is now batting .438 on his current rehab assignment.”

Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves bats against the New York Mets during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Despite being without Murphy, the Braves are in the middle of a fantastic season.

They come into Friday night at the top of the National League East with a 64-45 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-20 in 53 games at home).

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base to score on a RBI single by Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After their series with the Nationals, they will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announced Sean Murphy Update During Nationals Series

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