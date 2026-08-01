Atlanta Braves Announced Sean Murphy Update During Nationals Series

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Atlanta Braves Announced Sean Murphy Update

During their series with the Nationals, an update on Sean Murphy was announced.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31): “Has felt good both at the plate and behind it. But the veteran catcher believes he has returned too soon from previous rehab assignments, so the Braves will remain patient.”

Murphy has appeared in just four games this season for the Braves.

Murphy is a productive player (who made the All-Star Game in 2023), but he has been unable to stay healthy over the last few years.

The 31-year-old is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Braves.

Murphy was initially picked in the 3rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Athletics.

Over 608 career games, Murphy is batting .227 with 456 hits, 93 home runs, 285 RBIs, 268 runs and one stolen base.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on July 30): “#Braves C Sean Murphy caught nine innings again on Thursday for Triple-A Gwinnett and collected two more hits. It’s his third straight multi-hit game. Murphy is now batting .438 on his current rehab assignment.”

Braves Right Now

Despite being without Murphy, the Braves are in the middle of a fantastic season.

They come into Friday night at the top of the National League East with a 64-45 record in 109 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and they are 33-20 in 53 games at home).

After their series with the Nationals, they will remain at home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.