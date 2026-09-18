New Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Astros Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will open up a new series in Texas.

The Braves had the day off on Thursday.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

New Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 2-Word Post

Ahead of their series in Houston, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “four nine”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

Keirsey Jr. is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He was added to the roster earlier this month.

The Braves wrote (via X) on September 11: “The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.”

So far, Keirsey Jr. has appeared in two games for the Braves.

Before Atlanta, the 29-year-old had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

He was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 77-76 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.