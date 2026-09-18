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New Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Astros Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 11: DaShawn Keirsey #49 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on his way to score during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will open up a new series in Texas.

The Braves had the day off on Thursday.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

New Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyMauricio Dubón #14, Brewer Hicklen #53 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves return to the dugout after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series in Houston, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “four nine”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

GettyDaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Target Field on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Keirsey Jr. is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He was added to the roster earlier this month.

The Braves wrote (via X) on September 11: “The #Braves today recalled OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to Atlanta and placed OF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list, backdated to September 8, with a strained left intercostal muscle.”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Kyle Farmer #15, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49, and Ozzie Albies #1 after hitting a three-run homer in the eighth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

So far, Keirsey Jr. has appeared in two games for the Braves.

Before Atlanta, the 29-year-old had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

He was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 89-64 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros hits a home run during the first inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 17, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

The Astros are the top team in the American League West with a 77-76 record in 153 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New Atlanta Braves Player Sends Out 2-Word Post Before Astros Series

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