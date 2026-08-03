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Atlanta Braves Announce New Roster Move After Red Sox Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Washington Nationals in four games.

Atlanta Braves Announce New Roster Move

GettyTyler Uberstine #79 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Also on Monday, the Braves traded Eli White to the Boston Red Sox for Tyler Uberstine.

Right after the trade, Uberstine was sent to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today acquired RHP Tyler Uberstine from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for OF Eli White, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Looking At Uberstine

GettyTyler Uberstine #79 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Uberstine was picked in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Here’s what people were saying about Uberstine:

Andrew Parker: “Tyler Uberstine has been one of the better pitchers in Worcester over the last month.”

@gvedak: “Tyler Uberstine has a unique delivery but a hard running 4S which is his go to pitch, and solid SL/CH/CT.”

Aaron Schmidt: “Tyler Uberstine has a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings in Triple-A this season.”

MLB Pipeline: “The @Braves are acquiring Tyler Uberstine from the Red Sox for Eli White, per @Feinsand. Uberstine is No. 14 on Boston’s Top 30 Prospects list:”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo homer in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

They will host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyWilyer Abreu #52, Jarren Duran #16 and Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after the final out of the ninth inning after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on July 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On the other side, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 60-51 record in 111 games.

They will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce New Roster Move After Red Sox Trade

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