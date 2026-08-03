Atlanta Braves Announce New Roster Move After Red Sox Trade

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves have the day off.

They are coming off a series where they swept the Washington Nationals in four games.

Atlanta Braves Announce New Roster Move

Also on Monday, the Braves traded Eli White to the Boston Red Sox for Tyler Uberstine.

Right after the trade, Uberstine was sent to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today acquired RHP Tyler Uberstine from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for OF Eli White, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Looking At Uberstine

Uberstine was picked in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

Here’s what people were saying about Uberstine:

Andrew Parker: “Tyler Uberstine has been one of the better pitchers in Worcester over the last month.”

@gvedak: “Tyler Uberstine has a unique delivery but a hard running 4S which is his go to pitch, and solid SL/CH/CT.”

Aaron Schmidt: “Tyler Uberstine has a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings in Triple-A this season.”

MLB Pipeline: “The @Braves are acquiring Tyler Uberstine from the Red Sox for Eli White, per @Feinsand. Uberstine is No. 14 on Boston’s Top 30 Prospects list:”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 67-45 record in 112 games.

They will host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

On the other side, the Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 60-51 record in 111 games.

They will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.