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Atlanta Braves Officially Release 9-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the New York Mets in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

Braves Officially Release 9-Year MLB Player

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves runs to first base after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this week, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 2: “The #Braves today recalled INF Jim Jarvis to Atlanta and designated INF Rowdy Tellez for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Tellez has elected free agency.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves outrighted INF Rowdy Tellez to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he elected free agency.”

GettyRowdy Tellez #11 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at Petco Park on June 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Tellez had been in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in seven games.

Looking At Tellez’s MLB Career

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Texas Rangers runs the bases following a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning of a game at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs.

GettyRowdy Tellez #44 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo homer to lead off the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on September 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following Toronto, Tellez also had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Braves) over nine total MLB seasons.

The 31-year-old could be a good option for teams in need of hitting depth.

There is also the chance that he returns to Atlanta on a Minor League deal.

Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves enter the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

That said, they have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Officially Release 9-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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