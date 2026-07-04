Atlanta Braves Officially Release 9-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the New York Mets in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

Braves Officially Release 9-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Rowdy Tellez for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 2: “The #Braves today recalled INF Jim Jarvis to Atlanta and designated INF Rowdy Tellez for assignment.”

It’s now been announced that Tellez has elected free agency.

Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan wrote: “The Braves outrighted INF Rowdy Tellez to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he elected free agency.”

Tellez had been in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in seven games.

Looking At Tellez’s MLB Career

Tellez was picked in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2019, Tellez hit 21 home runs with 54 RBIs.

Following Toronto, Tellez also had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers (and Braves) over nine total MLB seasons.

The 31-year-old could be a good option for teams in need of hitting depth.

There is also the chance that he returns to Atlanta on a Minor League deal.

Braves Right Now

The Braves enter the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 51-35 record in 86 games.

That said, they have gone just 3-7 over their last ten games.