ESPN Reporter Makes Honest Comment On Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They lost by a score of 6-4 (but still won two out of three).

Austin Riley finished with one RBI in three at-bats.

Buster Olney Makes Brutally Honest Comment On Braves Star

Riley (who is a two-time All-Star) has struggled this season.

On Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about Riley (via 680 The Fan).

Olney: “It’s interesting because he’s one of those guys where when you talk to evaluators, you get the feedback of, man, his timing is just off and he looks like that he is just flailing at the plate and just overaggressive sometimes and he’s not seeing the ball very well… It’s almost like he just can’t get traction that lasts… Some of his at-bats have just been non-competitive.”

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Riley is in his eighth season (all with the Braves).

He is currently batting .209 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen basses in 60 games.