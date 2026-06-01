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ESPN Reporter Makes Honest Comment On Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 17: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base after hitting a three run home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They lost by a score of 6-4 (but still won two out of three).

Austin Riley finished with one RBI in three at-bats.

Buster Olney Makes Brutally Honest Comment On Braves Star

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Riley (who is a two-time All-Star) has struggled this season.

On Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about Riley (via 680 The Fan).

Olney: “It’s interesting because he’s one of those guys where when you talk to evaluators, you get the feedback of, man, his timing is just off and he looks like that he is just flailing at the plate and just overaggressive sometimes and he’s not seeing the ball very well… It’s almost like he just can’t get traction that lasts… Some of his at-bats have just been non-competitive.”

Riley is in his eighth season (all with the Braves).

He is currently batting .209 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 32 RBI’s, 30 runs and three stolen basses in 60 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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ESPN Reporter Makes Honest Comment On Atlanta Braves Star Austin Riley

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