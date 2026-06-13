Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change Before Mets Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss on Friday.

Matt Olson (who batted 3rd) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Change

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/13 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B E. White RF J. Mateo DH H. Kim SS S. León C M. Pérez SP”

Olson has been moved down to the 4th spot in the order on Saturday (for the first time since May 15).

Right now, the three-time MLB All-Star is batting .270 with 73 hits, 20 home runs, 51 RBI’s, 50 runs and two stolen bases in 69 games.

Just Baseball wrote: “The only players with 20+ HR and 50+ RBI this season: Yordan Alvarez – 24 HR | 54 RBI Matt Olson – 20 HR | 50 RBI 🔥 Olson continues to power the Braves’ offense!”

Olson was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first six years of his career with the Athletics.

The 32-year-old has been a remarkable addition to the Braves over the last five seasons.

@BaseUnstitched wrote: “Matt Olson’s 20th HR tonight came on his 302nd PA of 2026 In 2025 it took 594 PA for him to hit his twentieth. This is looking like a special season for the Braves first baseman”

Braves Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

The Braves are at the top of the National Legue East with a 45-24 record in 69 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and 23-13 in 36 games on the road).

Following two more games in New York, the Braves will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 31-38 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 17-17 in 34 games at home).