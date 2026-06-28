Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 5-0 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Matt Olson (who batted 3rd) finished Saturday’s loss with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/28 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH A. Riley 3B J. Bart C E. White RF H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Olson has been moved down to the 4th spot in the order on Sunday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .270 with 85 hits, 20 home runs, 52 RBIs, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 81 games.

He is in his fifth season playing for the Braves (following six with the Athletics).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup