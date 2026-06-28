Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 5-0 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Matt Olson (who batted 3rd) finished Saturday’s loss with one strikeout in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Decision

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/28 M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin DH A. Riley 3B J. Bart C E. White RF H. Kim SS C. Sale SP”

Olson has been moved down to the 4th spot in the order on Sunday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .270 with 85 hits, 20 home runs, 52 RBIs, 53 runs and two stolen bases in 81 games.

He is in his fifth season playing for the Braves (following six with the Athletics).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Matt Olson Decision Before Giants Series Finale

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x