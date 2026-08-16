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Former Atlanta Braves Player Traded To Milwaukee Brewers

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Jonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves are playing the final game of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 10-3 on Saturday.

Former Braves Player Traded To Brewers

GettyJonathan Ornelas #11 of the Athletics fields a ground ball during the eighth inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 6, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Also on Saturday, news came out that a recent Braves player had been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers (via the Athletics).

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have traded minor league INF Jonathan Ornelas to Milwaukee for cash considerations.”

Ornelas had appeared in six games for the Athletics.

He already made his Brewers debut on Saturday night.

Looking At Ornelas

GettyJonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ornelas had been with the Braves’ organization for a large chunk of the 2025 season.

He appeared in 85 Triple-A games (and two MLB games) for the franchise.

GettyJonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves scores on a wild pitch by Cade Gibson #58 of the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ornelas was initially picked in the 3rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

He spent part of three seasons in Texas.

Social Media Reacts To Ornelas Trade

GettyJonathan Ornelas #19 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to facing the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Hunter Baumgardt: “The Brewers have acquired INF/OF Jonathan Ornelas from the A’s in exchange for cash. Ornelas has played 6 games in the majors this season and 38 games in the majors his career (TEX & ATH). Ornelas has hit .310 in 277 AB’s this season at Triple-A.”

Curt Hogg: “Pat Murphy had a great story this afternoon: While at ASU, his son Kai’s team was so good they played up. A grade. They played a team with Nolan Gorman and Matt Liberatore, but their best player was a kid who everyone just called Johnny Rockets. That player? Jonathan Ornelas.”

Adam McCalvy: “The Brewers continue to shuffle their position player group. INF/OF Jonathan Ornelas acquired from the Athletics and is active for today’s game against the Dodgers. Jihwan Bae designated for assignment.”

@smichaelis234: “Ornelas is more interesting than Bae offensively. Hasn’t done much in his very limited MLB opportunities so far, but he was having a solid season in the PCL’s very friendly hitting environment.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Atlanta Braves Player Traded To Milwaukee Brewers

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