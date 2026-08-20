Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before White Sox Game

The Atlanta Braves are going up against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The Braves are entering this game with the hope of bouncing back, as they were just swept by the Minnesota Twins.

Now, for this matchup against the White Sox, the Braves are making some changes to their roster. This includes with star infielder Ozzie Albies, as he will be in a new spot in their lineup.

Braves Moving Albies to Fourth Spot in Batting Order

The Braves are moving up Albies in their batting order against the White Sox, as he will be batting fourth. This comes after the star second baseman hit sixth for Atlanta in their most recent game against the Twins.

Albies moving up to the fourth spot in Atlanta’s batting order comes after he hit a double and recorded an RBI in their most recent game against the Twins. He has also recorded a hit in each of his last three games, so he has been heating up a little bit. Thus, it makes sense that they have decided to move him up two spots in their batting order against Chicago.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for their game against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuna Jr. RF

Drake Baldwin DH

Matt Olson 1B

Ozzie Albies 2B

Lane Thomas LF

Michael Harris II CF

Mauricio Dubon SS

Austin Riley 3B

Sean Murphy C

Albies Having Another Strong Year In 2026

Albies has been a solid part of the Braves’ success this season, and the truth is in his stats. In 127 games with Atlanta this campaign, he has recorded 20 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .251 batting average. He also made the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career this year due to his success.

Now, Albies will be looking to build on his strong year by having a big game for Atlanta as their cleanup hitter. Time will tell what happens on that front.