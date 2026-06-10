Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before White Sox Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Tuesday.

Ozzie Albies (who batted 4th) finished with three hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/10 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS A. Wynns C C. Sale SP”

Albies has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order.

He is currently batting .281 with 72 hits, 10 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 43 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Albies is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (all with the Braves).

He has made three All-Star Games (and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series).

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 45-22 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 23-11 in 34 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Braves will head to Citi Field for a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets that starts on Friday night.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are the first-place team in the American League Central with a 35-31 record in 66 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Following two more games with the Braves, the White Sox will remain at home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.