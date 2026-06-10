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Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before White Sox Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 3: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after his double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Tuesday.

Ozzie Albies (who batted 4th) finished with three hits and one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change

GettyChase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after tagging out Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves to complete a double-play in the seventh inning at Rate Field on June 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/10 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Smith DH M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS A. Wynns C C. Sale SP”

Albies has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order.

He is currently batting .281 with 72 hits, 10 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 43 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Albies is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (all with the Braves).

He has made three All-Star Games (and helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series).

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after hitting a pop fly during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 45-22 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 23-11 in 34 games on the road).

Following two more games with the White Sox, the Braves will head to Citi Field for a series with Juan Soto and the New York Mets that starts on Friday night.

White Sox Right Now

GettyBraden Montgomery #24 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his walk-off, two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Atlanta Braves in his MLB debut at Rate Field on June 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The White Sox are the first-place team in the American League Central with a 35-31 record in 66 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 21-11 in 32 games at home).

Following two more games with the Braves, the White Sox will remain at home to host Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ozzie Albies Change Before White Sox Game

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