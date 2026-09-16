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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statment Amid Cubs Series

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San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 23: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Ozzie Albies #1 after hitting a lead off home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on May 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies each hit two-run home runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Acuña hit his home run in the sixth inning, cutting the Cubs’ lead to 3-2. Albies hit his homer in the following inning, giving Atlanta a 4-2 lead.

Albies was asked about Acuña after the win.

Ozzie Albies Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement After Win Over Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 24: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 and Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves react after their 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on April 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

“When [Acuña] is healthy and he gets on one of these streaks, he’s the best player in baseball,” Albies said to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “There’s nothing else to say about that.”

Over his past 18 games, Acuña has hit .366 with a 1.066 OPS and five home runs.

Looking at Atlanta Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 15: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

Acuña has had an inconsistent year by his standards. Overall, the right fielder has slashed .254/.346/.447 with 18 home runs and 49 RBI over 99 games this season.

Injuries have derailed Acuña’s season. He missed two weeks in May with a left hamstring strain. He missed a month later in the season after straining the same hamstring.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves returns to the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Throughout his career, Acuña has slashed .286/.380/.516 with 204 home runs and 508 RBI  over 916 games.

While Acuña has had a down season by his standards, his numbers are still solid. He’s getting hot at the right time, which is all that matters for him and the Braves at this point.

Looking at Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a double in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Albies has struggled this month, entering Tuesday’s matchup with a .155 batting average and a .500 OPS over his previous 19 games.

Hopefully for Albies and the Braves, the second baseman’s clutch home run is a sign of good things to come.

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts at third base after a triple during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Albies has slashed .245/.299/.409 with 22 home runs and 71 RBI over 152 games this season.

Since making his MLB debut with Atlanta in 2017, Albies has posted a .263/.317/.449 slash line with 179 home runs and 653 RBI over 1,180 games.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statment Amid Cubs Series

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