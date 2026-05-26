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Braves’ Ozzie Albies Announces Career News

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Ozzie Albies
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Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves announced new partnership.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has looked more like an everyday impact player than a rebound candidate this season. Through 54 games, he is hitting .274 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and a .760 OPS. That is a sharp improvement from 2025, when he hit .240 and raised real questions about whether his bat would still play at an All-Star level.

Even away from the field, he has shown similar growth. Albies is building his clothing brand and that effort has led to a new partnership with Adobe, the popular editing and design company.

The 29-year-old said he extensively uses Adobe Express to design the logos for his merchandise, which makes this a natural collaboration.

Adobe is heavily investing in MLB and its stars this summer. In March, it expanded its partnership with the league and became the presenting sponsor of MLB Opening Day for 2026, 2027 and 2028. The deal will help MLB create more personalized content and use AI tools to improve how fans experience the league online.

“Adobe is a global leader in digital experiences and creativity, and this relationship provides us with the technology to better understand and deliver what our fans want and need digitally,” Uzma Rawn, MLB’s chief marketing officer, said.

The partnership will also give Adobe deeper access to the MLB fan base and kick off a major marketing campaign.

Ozzie Albies’ Contract Picture

Ozzie Albies

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a single.

The Braves exercised Albies’ $7 million option for 2026. The club also holds a $7 million option for 2027. That keeps Albies under team control at a salary well below his production when he is healthy and locked in.

Since Albies has considerably improved this season, Mark Morales-Smith of Sports Illustrated believes that this would be the right time for a trade. His idea sends Albies and right-hander Lucas Braun to the Miami Marlins for right-hander Sandy Alcantara and shortstop Otto Lopez.

Atlanta would be getting a frontline arm in Alcantara, while Miami would be getting an everyday second baseman in Albies and a young pitcher in Braun.

From Atlanta’s perspective, Albies is productive, but the Braves are a win-now club with rotation issues and his injury history makes this a time when another team could pay peak value.

Alcantara gives that kind of scenario real star power. He won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award and is at 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 11 games this season. That is not peak Alcantara, but it is still the profile of a frontline starter with upside.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Is Still the Bigger Braves Variable

Acuna Jr.

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves breaks his bat on a ground out.

The more important Braves story still runs through Ronald Acuña Jr. He returned from a left hamstring strain on May 18, then exited Thursday’s win over Miami with left thumb pain.

X-rays were negative and the Braves said the issue was a bone bruise and that he is day-to-day. Before leaving, he went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, which showed how quickly he can change a game even when he is not fully right.

The team has been actively managing his workload, shifting him to Designated Hitter (DH) duties against the Washington Nationals to rest his thumb.

Dibyendu Mondal Dibyendu Mondal is a contributor for Heavy Sports with special focus on golf, football, basketball and soccer. With more than two years of experience, he has managed to reach close to 7 million people through his writing. He previously worked as a contributor for Athlon Sports and Sportskeeda. More about Dibyendu Mondal

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Braves’ Ozzie Albies Announces Career News

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