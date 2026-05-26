Braves’ Ozzie Albies Announces Career News

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has looked more like an everyday impact player than a rebound candidate this season. Through 54 games, he is hitting .274 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and a .760 OPS. That is a sharp improvement from 2025, when he hit .240 and raised real questions about whether his bat would still play at an All-Star level.

Even away from the field, he has shown similar growth. Albies is building his clothing brand and that effort has led to a new partnership with Adobe, the popular editing and design company.

The 29-year-old said he extensively uses Adobe Express to design the logos for his merchandise, which makes this a natural collaboration.

Adobe is heavily investing in MLB and its stars this summer. In March, it expanded its partnership with the league and became the presenting sponsor of MLB Opening Day for 2026, 2027 and 2028. The deal will help MLB create more personalized content and use AI tools to improve how fans experience the league online.

“Adobe is a global leader in digital experiences and creativity, and this relationship provides us with the technology to better understand and deliver what our fans want and need digitally,” Uzma Rawn, MLB’s chief marketing officer, said.

The partnership will also give Adobe deeper access to the MLB fan base and kick off a major marketing campaign.