Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies News During Nationals Series

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Washington Nationals by a 9-5 final score in their most recent game on Tuesday. With this, they will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday by picking up a win against Washington.

Following their tough loss to the Nationals, the Braves are making some changes to their lineup for Wednesday’s game. This includes with infielder Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies News

The Braves have announced their lineup for their Wednesday game against the Nationals, and Albies will be in a new spot. This is because he is set to be Atlanta’s cleanup hitter against Washington after batting sixth in their most recent game.

Albies will also be back in the field for Atlanta after being their DH in their most recent game agaisnt the Nationals. This is because he will be playing second base on Wednesday.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their game against the Nationals.

D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuna Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

S. Murphy C

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

H. Kim SS

Albies Will Be Looking to Keep the Offense Going Against Nationals

Albies moving up to the cleanup spot in Atlanta’s batting order comes after he hit a home run in their most recent game. He has also now gotten hits in each of his last three games, so he has been seeing the ball well as of late.

With the Braves looking to get a victory against the Nationals, they will be hoping that Albies can stay hot for them. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front from here.