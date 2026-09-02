Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies News During Nationals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Washington Nationals by a 9-5 final score in their most recent game on Tuesday. With this, they will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday by picking up a win against Washington.

Following their tough loss to the Nationals, the Braves are making some changes to their lineup for Wednesday’s game. This includes with infielder Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies News

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Braves have announced their lineup for their Wednesday game against the Nationals, and Albies will be in a new spot. This is because he is set to be Atlanta’s cleanup hitter against Washington after batting sixth in their most recent game.

Albies will also be back in the field for Atlanta after being their DH in their most recent game agaisnt the Nationals. This is because he will be playing second base on Wednesday.

Here is the Braves’ full batting order for their game against the Nationals.

D. Baldwin DH

R. Acuna Jr. RF

M. Olson 1B

O. Albies 2B

M. Harris II CF

S. Murphy C

M. Yastrzemski LF

A. Riley 3B

H. Kim SS

Albies Will Be Looking to Keep the Offense Going Against Nationals

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Albies moving up to the cleanup spot in Atlanta’s batting order comes after he hit a home run in their most recent game. He has also now gotten hits in each of his last three games, so he has been seeing the ball well as of late.

With the Braves looking to get a victory against the Nationals, they will be hoping that Albies can stay hot for them. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies News During Nationals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x