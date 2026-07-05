Ozzie Albies’ Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Atlanta Braves Star

On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets by a score of 14-3.

They now have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Ozzie Albies finished with one hit, one walk and one run on Saturday.

He was also named to his fourth career MLB All-Star Game.

The Braves wrote (via X): “For the fourth time in his career – and FIRST as a starter – congratulations to @ozzie for his #AllStarGame selection! His four career All-Star games are most in franchise history by a second baseman.”

Ozzie Albies’ Wife Makes Heartfelt Post

Following the news, Albies’ wife (Andreia) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Congratulations to my man on being a 4x All-Star! ❤️🤩 No one deserves it more. You work so hard every single day, constantly pushing yourself to be better while staying positive through it all. You’re always willing to help others, give back, and share your heart with everyone around you. I’m so proud to be your partner in this life and so grateful to watch your hard work continue to pay off. Congratulations, my love. This is so well deserved. Here’s to All-Star number four! ⭐️😛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@rodkayephotography: “The best person, player and representative for the Braves. He’s having a fantastic year and I pray they re-sign him or extend his contract for many more years.”

@eddierobbins: “Congratulations to Ozzie! I have been a Braves fan since 1965 and Ozzie is my favorite second baseman. A great guy too! 🙌”

@melanieb1969: “And the starter, like he absolutely deserves. You two are an incredible couple, do so much good, and thank you for your support to a valued Braves player. Enjoy your time in Philly, and hopefully the fans are cordial.”

@moohp918: “Congratulations to my favorite player from us and our rescue dog, Ozzy!!”

Looking At Ozzie

Albies is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .272 with 91 hits, 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, 56 runs and one stolen base in 87 games.