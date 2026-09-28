Wife Of Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Playoffs

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Miami Marlins (in Florida) by a score of 5-3.

Ozzie Albies had no hits in two at-bats.

Wife Of Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Also on Sunday, Albies’ wife made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “162 games played this season, for the first time in Ozzie’s career. ❤️ Every season brings new goals, new milestones, and moments he once dreamed of… But what I admire most is everything he does every single day. Ever since he first stepped onto a field as a little kid, he’s given this game his whole heart. He hustles, pushes his limits, and keeps working to become the best player he can be. I’m just as proud of the person he is off the field. Ozzie can walk into any room, talk to anyone, and make them feel like a friend. He brings people together. He looks for the positive, works on his mindset, and keeps finding ways to grow. That’s who he is 365 days a year, and it’s something I look up to. What a blessing it is to watch him do what he loves. I’m so proud of him and all that went into those 162 games. Let’s keep going!!!💗”

Ozzie responded in the comments: “Thank you babe love you!❤️😘”

Here’s what other people were saying in the comments:

@leanneshaw: “How does it feel to be everyone’s absolute favorite ?!?!😘🐶🐠🧢”

@jw_coffee_2: “What a beautiful post! What a blessing you are to each other. We love Ozzie! Can’t wait for post season. Go Braves!”

@borys_boys_mom: “He’s amazing & so are you! We love y’all!”

Looking At Ozzie

Albies is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career with the Braves.

In 2021, Albies helped the franchise win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

The Braves wrote (via X) on July 4: “For the fourth time in his career – and FIRST as a starter – congratulations to @ozzie for his #AllStarGame selection! His four career All-Star games are most in franchise history by a second baseman.”