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Recent Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 31: José Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Athletics during the first inning at Truist Park on March 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-5 loss on Tuesday, so they will look to even up the series.

Recent Braves Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyJosé Suarez #54 of the Athletics plays against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 09, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Athletics.

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have selected RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

Suarez went 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 36 games for the Athletics.

He also spent time with the Braves (and Seattle Mariners) earlier this year.

Looking At Suarez

GettyJosé Suarez #54 of the Athletics pitches against the New York Yankees at Sutter Health Park on May 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Suarez had spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He then pitched part of two seasons for the Braves (before the Mariners and Athletics).

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 and Jose Suarez #54 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after a play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Suarez has gone 23-33 with a 5.37 ERA in 151 career games (64 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims the 28-year-old.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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