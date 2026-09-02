Recent Atlanta Braves Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-5 loss on Tuesday, so they will look to even up the series.

Recent Braves Pitcher Cut By Current MLB Team

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, news came out that a former Braves pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Athletics.

A’s Communications wrote: “The A’s have selected RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated LHP José Suarez for assignment.”

Suarez went 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 36 games for the Athletics.

He also spent time with the Braves (and Seattle Mariners) earlier this year.

Looking At Suarez

Suarez had spent the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

He then pitched part of two seasons for the Braves (before the Mariners and Athletics).

Suarez has gone 23-33 with a 5.37 ERA in 151 career games (64 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims the 28-year-old.