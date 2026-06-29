Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will get the day off following a series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

They dropped two out of three in the series, most recently losing by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Recent Braves Player Cut By Current Team

Also on Monday, news came out that a recent Braves player (Jarred Kelenic) had been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

Via Texas Rangers PR: “Rangers transactions for Monday: -RHP Chris Paddack (#40) signed to one-year Major League contract for 2026 -INF/OF Cameron Cauley (#27) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA) -OF Jarred Kelenic designated for assignment -RHP Joe Ross designated for assignment”

Kelenic appeared in just seven games for Texas.

He had started out the 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .213 with 13 hits, one home run, four RBIs and five runs in 26 games this year.

Looking At Kelenic

Kelenic was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (before the last two with the Braves).

Over 433 career games, the 26-year-old is batting .211 with 296 hits, 50 home runs, 160 RBIs, 166 runs and 31 stolen bases.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Kelenic.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with Texas (in Triple-A).

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten.

Rangers Right Now

The Rangers are at the top of the American League West with a 42-42 record in 84 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten.