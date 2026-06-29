Hi, Subscriber

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

  • 137 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 30: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will get the day off following a series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

They dropped two out of three in the series, most recently losing by a score of 3-2 on Sunday.

Recent Braves Player Cut By Current Team

GettyJoe Mack #80 of the Miami Marlins tags out Jarred Kelenic #25 of the Texas Rangers at home plate during the second inning at loanDepot park on June 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Also on Monday, news came out that a recent Braves player (Jarred Kelenic) had been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

Via Texas Rangers PR: “Rangers transactions for Monday: -RHP Chris Paddack (#40) signed to one-year Major League contract for 2026 -INF/OF Cameron Cauley (#27) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA) -OF Jarred Kelenic designated for assignment -RHP Joe Ross designated for assignment”

Kelenic appeared in just seven games for Texas.

He had started out the 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .213 with 13 hits, one home run, four RBIs and five runs in 26 games this year.

Looking At Kelenic

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on April 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kelenic was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school.

He spent three seasons with the Seattle Mariners (before the last two with the Braves).

Over 433 career games, the 26-year-old is batting .211 with 296 hits, 50 home runs, 160 RBIs, 166 runs and 31 stolen bases.

GettyJarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It will be interesting to see if another team claims Kelenic.

There is also the chance that he ends up back with Texas (in Triple-A).

Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves standing on second base reacts after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten.

Rangers Right Now

GettyCorey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrate with teammates after their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Rangers are at the top of the American League West with a 42-42 record in 84 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x