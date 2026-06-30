Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post After SF Giants Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the San Francisco Giants (at Oracle Park).

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

After their series with the Giants, Mike Yastrzemski made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He spent part of seven seasons in San Francisco.

Yastrzemski wrote: “To play at Oracle Park was an honor and it still is. Great being back this weekend. This city, this team, these fans will always have a place in my heart. Thank you, SF.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@lisamiyuki78: “Can we just normalize keeping awesome players until they are ready to retire?!?!?!? We miss you!!!!!”

@_sean.white_: “Come back and retire as a Giant when it’s all said and done!”

@thewesideofthings: “ALL LOVE FROM THE BAY YAZ ❤️ ‼️”

@awhellnaw_karen: “Miss you so much and was good to see you at your first game back 🥺 Team could use a guy like you in these trying times!”

@gomez.pov: “So great to have you back at Oracle, Yaz; the bay misses you and wishes you well!”

@mj._.archive: “You are always welcome, Yaz!! We miss you 🥹 Thank you for signing for all the @sfgiants fan. You are so sweet! 🧡”

@bustedxlumbar: “Repping your jersey till the end brother FOREVER A GIANT thank you for making the game fun to watch again keep grinding in Atlanta your on a beast run right now no slowing up go get that ring big dog 🙏🏻🙏🏻🤘🏻”

Looking At Yastrzemski

Yastrzemski was picked in the 14th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals (in addition to the Braves and Giants) over eight years.

Right now, the 35-year-old is batting .220 with 44 hits, four home runs, 19 RBIs, 27 runs and one stolen base in 74 games.