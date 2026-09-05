Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

  • 289 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Brewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves comes home to score during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Friday.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Sale and Fuentes were great as the Braves take the opener of a four-game series in Philly. Atlanta now has a five-game lead in the National League East.”

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his solo home run with Brewer Hicklen #53 in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Braves player Brewer Hicklen made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “So grateful to live this out dream alongside my family ♥️

After years of obedience, I’m blown away by the doors He has opened and the opportunities He’s given me.

Since I know tomorrow is not guaranteed, I’ve held onto this verse: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

My prayer has been to use every opportunity to share the Gospel, spread His love, and point others back to Him.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@katieval9: “🥹🥹 love y’all and so proud of y’all!!!! Go braves and go Hicklen’s!!!”

@lui_strength: “Life is beautiful my brother ❤️”

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on July 12, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

@pandaprincess53: “So glad you’re on the Braves team. Proud to have you as one of our own 👏👏”

@michaelvsnowden: “Congrats big dog, keep killin it!”

GettyBrewer Hicklen #53 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hicklen is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves (and his 4th in the MLB).

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .364 with eight hits, three RBIs and seven runs in 12 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves tosses the ball to first base in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 84-57 record in 141 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x