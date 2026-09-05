Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post During Phillies Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They are coming off a 5-2 win on Friday.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Sale and Fuentes were great as the Braves take the opener of a four-game series in Philly. Atlanta now has a five-game lead in the National League East.”

Atlanta Braves Player Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Braves player Brewer Hicklen made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “So grateful to live this out dream alongside my family ♥️

After years of obedience, I’m blown away by the doors He has opened and the opportunities He’s given me.

Since I know tomorrow is not guaranteed, I’ve held onto this verse: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

My prayer has been to use every opportunity to share the Gospel, spread His love, and point others back to Him.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@katieval9: “🥹🥹 love y’all and so proud of y’all!!!! Go braves and go Hicklen’s!!!”

@lui_strength: “Life is beautiful my brother ❤️”

@pandaprincess53: “So glad you’re on the Braves team. Proud to have you as one of our own 👏👏”

@michaelvsnowden: “Congrats big dog, keep killin it!”

Hicklen is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves (and his 4th in the MLB).

He has also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.

Right now, the 30-year-old is batting .364 with eight hits, three RBIs and seven runs in 12 games.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with an 84-57 record in 141 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.