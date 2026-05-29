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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Signs With New MLB Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 06: John Brebbia #60 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies got the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in California).

They will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Signs With Rockies

GettyJohn Brebbia #63 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 27, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Also on Thursday, the Rockies signed John Brebbia to a Minor League contract.

Thomas Harding of MLB.com wrote: “The #Rockies  also have signed RHP John Brebbia to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the Triple-A @ABQTopes. Brebbia was in Spring Training with the Rox, but opted out at the end of camp. He was 1-0, 6.20 in 15 G/2 GS at Triple-A St. Paul (Twins).”

Brebbia last pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season with the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

He went 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 22 games.

GettyJohn Brebbia #49 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Brebbia’s MLB Career

Brebbia was picked in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

The 35-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He went 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA in 161 games.

GettyJohn Brebbia #60 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on June 30, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Brebbia has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over eight MLB seasons.

He is 16-22 with a 4.04 ERA in 376 career games.

Aaron Gleeman wrote: “Last week, the Twins released Triple-A relievers Matt Bowman and John Brebbia after they exercised opt-out clauses in their contracts. Bowman signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays. Brebbia signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies.”

Rockies Right Now

GettyKyle Karros #12 of the Colorado Rockies is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Rockies are 20-37 in 57 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.

Braves Right Now

GettyOzzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves jogs home after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Braves are 38-19 in 57 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Signs With New MLB Team

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