Recent Atlanta Braves Player Signs With New MLB Team

On Thursday, the Colorado Rockies got the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (in California).

They will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Signs With Rockies

Also on Thursday, the Rockies signed John Brebbia to a Minor League contract.

Thomas Harding of MLB.com wrote: “The #Rockies also have signed RHP John Brebbia to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the Triple-A @ABQTopes. Brebbia was in Spring Training with the Rox, but opted out at the end of camp. He was 1-0, 6.20 in 15 G/2 GS at Triple-A St. Paul (Twins).”

Brebbia last pitched in the MLB during the 2025 season with the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

He went 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 22 games.

Brebbia’s MLB Career

Brebbia was picked in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

The 35-year-old spent the first three seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He went 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA in 161 games.

Brebbia has also had stints with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox over eight MLB seasons.

He is 16-22 with a 4.04 ERA in 376 career games.

Aaron Gleeman wrote: “Last week, the Twins released Triple-A relievers Matt Bowman and John Brebbia after they exercised opt-out clauses in their contracts. Bowman signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays. Brebbia signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies.”

Rockies Right Now

The Rockies are 20-37 in 57 games, which has them at the bottom of the National League West.

They have gone 2-8 over their last ten games.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are 38-19 in 57 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.