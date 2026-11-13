Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign 10-Year Veteran Infielder to Replace Kim

The Atlanta Braves could bring in a veteran shortstop this offseason.

Atlanta struggled at shortstop this year as Ha-Seong Kim failed to hit, and they will look elsewhere to replace him. However, few top shortstops are available in free agency.

Free agency is now open, and there could be a rush to sign players ahead of a potential Dec. 1 lockout.

Atlanta Braves Predicted to Sign J.P. Crawford

Atlanta could look to add a shortstop this offseason, but there aren’t many options.

MLB analyst Jack Oliver of Talkin Baseball predicts the Braves will sign veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford to a two-year deal.

“They have been snakebitten at shortstop ever since Dansby Swanson left for Chicago. It’s been a revolving door, and sometimes it’s worked with Oswaldo Arcia, and sometimes it’s failed with Ha-Seong Kim,” Oliver said. “I think they want an answer, and they want a guy with something of a track record and good upside who might not command this crazy, crazy deal in free agency because he didn’t have an amazing year.

“I think J.P. Crawford and the Atlanta Braves are a fit here. I do think shortstop is so thin, so to get one of the two viable Major League shortstop options, you’ll have to go one year with an option. J.P. Crawford to the Braves on a two-year deal to be another stopgap for them until they figure out their long-term answer.”

Crawford completed his 10th year in the majors and has spent the last 8 with the Seattle Mariners. He struggled last season, and the Mariners have told them they won’t bring him back.

Crawford is a proven shortstop who can hit and play well defensively. He’d be an upgrade over Kim. Last season, he hit .221 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. His best season came in 2023 when he had 19 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Mariners Won’t Bring Back Crawford

Although there aren’t many shortstop options in free agency, Seattle won’t be bringing back Crawford.

With free agency open, the Mariners informed Crawford they won’t be bringing him back, according to multiple reports.

“The club has informed the veteran infielder that it does not intend to bring him back for the 2027 season, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Tuesday, confirming an initial report from The Seattle Times. The team has not officially commented on the news,” the MLB.com article read. “The 31-year-old became a free agent for the first time in his career last week, having just played out a five-year, $51 million contract that he signed on Opening Day in 2022.”

Crawford should have suitors on a short-term deal as a potential bounceback candidate. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2020.