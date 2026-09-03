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Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 4 Players Before Phillies Series

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Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves aknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a crucial four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Ahead of this weekend’s series with the Phillies, the Braves announced the promotion of four players in the organization.

Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players Ahead of Phillies Series

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GA – APRIL 09: Alex Anthopoulos of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd at Truist Park during the World Series Ring Ceremony on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

Jarrell, 23, earned the promotion from Single-A to High-A after hitting .200/.321/.311 with five doubles and 20 strikeouts over 54 plate appearances.

The Braves selected Jarrell in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Clemson.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Atlanta selected Fowler, 22, in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of North Greenville.

Fowler has already had a cup of coffee at the High-A level earlier this year. He’s in his first season of professional baseball and has recorded a 5.20 ERA with a 1.42 QHIP and 73 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings so far.

The Braves selected Damozonio, 22, in the 17th round of this year’s draft out of Saint Mary’s.

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: An Atlanta Braves player’s hat and glove in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There aren’t any stats available for Damozonio’s time with the FCL Braves.

Atlanta selected Kilpatrick, 25, in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.

Kilpatrick has finally reached Triple-A after being in Double-A since the beginning of last season. The outfielder has hit .234/.322/.329 with 18 home runs, 135 RBI and 142 stolen bases over 460 games in his minor-league career.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 30: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with teammates after Olson hit a walk-off single during the tenth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves are coming off a 1-1 series split with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Atlanta has won eight of its last 10 games.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 83-57 record. They hold a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 4 Players Before Phillies Series

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