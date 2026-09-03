Atlanta Braves Announce Promotion of 4 Players Before Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin a crucial four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

Ahead of this weekend’s series with the Phillies, the Braves announced the promotion of four players in the organization.

Atlanta Braves Promote 3 Players Ahead of Phillies Series

Via MiLB.com:

C Jacob Jarrell assigned to Rome Emperors from Augusta GreenJackets.

RHP Brody Fowler assigned to Rome Emperors from Augusta GreenJackets.

RHP John Damozonio assigned to Rome Emperors from FCL Braves.

OF Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. assigned to Gwinnett Stripers from Columbus Clingstones

Jarrell, 23, earned the promotion from Single-A to High-A after hitting .200/.321/.311 with five doubles and 20 strikeouts over 54 plate appearances.

The Braves selected Jarrell in the eighth round of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Clemson.

Atlanta selected Fowler, 22, in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of North Greenville.

Fowler has already had a cup of coffee at the High-A level earlier this year. He’s in his first season of professional baseball and has recorded a 5.20 ERA with a 1.42 QHIP and 73 strikeouts over 71 1/3 innings so far.

The Braves selected Damozonio, 22, in the 17th round of this year’s draft out of Saint Mary’s.

There aren’t any stats available for Damozonio’s time with the FCL Braves.

Atlanta selected Kilpatrick, 25, in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.

Kilpatrick has finally reached Triple-A after being in Double-A since the beginning of last season. The outfielder has hit .234/.322/.329 with 18 home runs, 135 RBI and 142 stolen bases over 460 games in his minor-league career.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

The Braves are coming off a 1-1 series split with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Atlanta has won eight of its last 10 games.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 83-57 record. They hold a four-game lead over the second-place Phillies.

If the season ended today, Atlanta would have a first-round bye in the playoffs.