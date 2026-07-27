Atlanta Braves Promote Notable 19-Year-Old In Organization Before Mets Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They won by a score of 3-2 (and took two out of three games in the series).

Braves Promote Notable 19-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Mets, news came out that the Braves are promoting a notable player within their organization.

Geoff Pontes of Baseball America wrote: “The Braves are promoting Tate Southisene to Double-A per sources.”

Southisene was picked in the 1st round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Grant McAuley: “Second promotion of the season for Tate Southisene, #Braves top pick in the 2025 draft started in Augusta before jumping to Rome.”

Matt Powers: “One warning with the Tate Southisene promotion: don’t expect too much too soon. You saw how he struggled in Augusta last year then made adjustments and started well this year. Same story in Rome (.225/.355/.371 June) before adjusting and going .296/.402/.479 in July”

@SleeperBraves: “Tate Southisene has been promoted to Double-A Columbus per @GeoffPontesBA Southisene has put up the following stats this year between Low-A Augusta and High-A Rome: .279 AVG .881 OPS 12 HR 18 2B 46 RBI 45 SB Well deserved promotion 👏”

@BelowTheShowBB: “Tate Southisene is 19 years old and this is his second promotion in six weeks. He has 45 stolen bases and an .884 OPS across three levels this year. The Braves took him 22nd overall last year. That pick already looks like a steal.”

Bill Shanks: “Wow, this is really fast. Tate is just 19 years old. He turns 20 in October. It’s somewhat surprising Tate would be promoted and that Eric Hartman is being left alone in Rome. Could be trade deadline shenanigans, which go on this time of year. They could also be wanting Alex Lodise to go to Rome.”

MLB Pipeline: “Tate Southisene is moving up again … and on his way to Double-A, @JonathanMayo confirms. The #Braves’ No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 94) is hitting .279/.408/.469 across two levels and is tied for eighth in the Minors with 45 steals.”

Southisene will be a player Braves fans will likely enjoy keeping up with, as he could end up playing a major role for the MLB team one day.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 62-43 record in 105 games.

They will visit the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field.