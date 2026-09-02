Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Austin Riley Change Before Nationals Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Austin Riley Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/2 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF S. Murphy C M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Series Champion is batting .220 with 108 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 55 runs and nine stolen bases in 137 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@BravesStats: “Today is a great day for multiple crooked numbers in the top halves of innings.”

@crowhop: “look, man. i love Ozzie, you love Ozzie, we love Ozzie. he’s one of the most popular Braves players of our lifetime. but he’s hit .219/.278/.372 his last 64 G, playing every single one. he is better than this. maybe give him a day off to rest or something?”

@GCRammerJammer: “Gonna need y’all to back on track so we can have momentum going into the post season”

@Bassmaster_4: “Ronald in the 4 hole worked great, and then we immediately went away from that. Never seen an organization shoot themselves in the foot repeatedly as much as this one does”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 82-57 record in 139 games.

Following the Nationals, they will remain on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Currently, the Braves are 3.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.