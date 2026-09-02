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Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Austin Riley Change Before Nationals Game

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves looks on after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 9-5 on Tuesday.

Austin Riley (who batted 7th) finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Austin Riley Change

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI ground-rule double in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 9/2 D. Baldwin DH R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF S. Murphy C M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B H. Kim SS G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 8th spot in the order on Wednesday.

The 2021 World Series Champion is batting .220 with 108 hits, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, 55 runs and nine stolen bases in 137 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@BravesStats: “Today is a great day for multiple crooked numbers in the top halves of innings.”

@crowhop: “look, man. i love Ozzie, you love Ozzie, we love Ozzie. he’s one of the most popular Braves players of our lifetime. but he’s hit .219/.278/.372 his last 64 G, playing every single one. he is better than this. maybe give him a day off to rest or something?”

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

@GCRammerJammer: “Gonna need y’all to back on track so we can have momentum going into the post season”

@Bassmaster_4: “Ronald in the 4 hole worked great, and then we immediately went away from that. Never seen an organization shoot themselves in the foot repeatedly as much as this one does”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 82-57 record in 139 games.

Following the Nationals, they will remain on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Currently, the Braves are 3.0 games ahead of the Phillies for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Austin Riley Change Before Nationals Game

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