Braves Quietly Announce Injury Update to All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves could soon get a big boost to their pitching staff ahead of the MLB Playoffs.

Atlanta is atop the NL East, but the Philadelphia Phillies have closed the gap, so the stretch run is key for the Braves.

The Braves are coming off a 9-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in the first game of their two-game series. During the series, Atlanta announced an injury update to Reynaldo Lopez.

Braves Announce Injury Update to Reynaldo Lopez

The Braves have been without All-Star starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez since he was placed on the IL on August 2, retroactive to July 30.

Lopez is dealing with left knee inflammation and has begun his rehab assignment. Yet, he will still make at least one more start as the Braves want to keep him stretched out as a starter.

“Will make at least one more rehab start after pitching nine innings in his first two rehab starts. Atlanta wants to keep him stretched out to serve as an insurance option for the rotation,” the MLB.com injury update read.

Lopez can be a solid depth option for the final month of the season for the Braves as he tries to ease himself back into the rotation. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2024, so he has proven he can be an effective starter in the MLB.

Lopez is 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 24 games, including 11 starts this season, as he’s bounced between a starter and a reliever.

If Lopez does return, it’s uncertain whether he will be in the playoff rotation, but he could be a bullpen option for the Braves. Atlanta’s playoff rotation likely will be Chris Sale, Tyler Mahle, Bryce Elder, and Martin Perez, while Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver can be options along with Lopez.

Atlanta Right Now

The Braves are coming off a lopsided loss to the Nationals in the series opener on Tuesday.

Smith-Shawver went 4 innings, allowing 5 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. It was a disappointing outing for the right-hander, who made his fourth Major League start since returning from the injured list on July 29.

“Obviously, I’m not thrilled with all the results,” said Smith-Shawver. “I’m happy with mostly how the heater and splitter are coming out. I think it comes down to execution and just getting outs, I gotta go get outs. I can’t walk guys, can’t get behind in counts. And I gotta make them hit it to [the defense] a few times. I just got to have better stuff and keep us in ballgames. It’s not very competitive.”

The Braves will look to split the two-game series against the Nationals on Wednesday.

Atlanta enters play with a record of 82-57 and is 3 games up on the Phillies for the top spot in the NL East.