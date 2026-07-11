Atlanta Braves Quietly Made A Trade With The Angels That Is Paying Off

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves played the first game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They lost by a score of 2-1.

Despite the loss, Victor Mederos had another strong outing, as he went 2.0 innings (and allowed no earned runs).

Braves Made A Trade With Angels That Is Paying Off

Earlier this year, the Braves acquired Mederos in a quiet trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Braves wrote (via X) on April 3: “The #Braves today acquired RHP Víctor Mederos from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money, and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to the 60-day injured list.”

Mederos has appeared in three games for Atlanta (5.0 innings) and only allowed one hit with no runs.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Mederos recently:

Kevin Keneely: “Victor Mederos might be another masterclass success story from the Perry Minasian era”

Bryan Manning: “Victor Mederos has elite stuff. Jeremy Hefner is going to get the best out of him.”

@DWilliamsWJCL22: “Color me impressed with Victor Mederos.”

@mandanaland: “Victor Mederos doesn’t need to go anywhere, what a dog”

@MinSub4: “I don’t care that he’s covered 3 innings in two days and has options, Victor Mederos just earned at least a little more time on the active roster”

@BeaneaterB: “Victor Mederos can stick around for a bit.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 54-39 record in 93 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-21 in 48 games on the road).

Following the All-Star break, the Braves will return home to host the Texas Rangers on July 17.