Atlanta Braves Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They won by a score of 8-3.

Dylan Lee pitched 1.0 innings, striking out all three batters he faced.

Braves Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings

Lee is in the middle of a fantastic season.

He is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 27 games.

It’s worth noting that the Braves are paying Lee just $2.2 million this season.

Mark Feinsand wrote (on February 10): “Dylan Lee has won his arbitration hearing against the Braves, per source. Lee will earn $2.2 million in 2026; the club had filed at $2 million.”

Social Media Reacts To Lee’s Dominance

Here’s what people have been saying about Lee:

Just Baseball: “Dylan Lee is 1 of only 4 relievers in MLB with an ERA below 1.50 and 11.0+ K/9! Lee has been NAILS out of the Atlanta bullpen”

@BeaneaterB: “Dylan Lee deserves to be an AS but he won’t be unfortunately.”

@PitchingNinja: “Dylan Lee, K’ing the Side in the 7th”

@BravesWorldwide: “Dylan Lee making people lose bats out here”

@Kristal4UA: “Dylan Lee Appreciator🫡”

Lee is in the middle of his sixth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He was also part of the team that won the 2021 World Series Championship over the Houston Astros.

Over 224 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 14-7 with a 2.66 ERA.

Braves Right Now

The Braves have been the best team in baseball following a tough 2025 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They are the top team in the National League East with a 39-19 record in 58 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 22-9 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Reds, they will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on June 2 at Truist Park.