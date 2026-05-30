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Atlanta Braves Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They won by a score of 8-3.

Dylan Lee pitched 1.0 innings, striking out all three batters he faced.

Braves Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings

GettyDylan Lee #52 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Lee is in the middle of a fantastic season.

He is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 27 games.

It’s worth noting that the Braves are paying Lee just $2.2 million this season.

Mark Feinsand wrote (on February 10): “Dylan Lee has won his arbitration hearing against the Braves, per source. Lee will earn $2.2 million in 2026; the club had filed at $2 million.”

Social Media Reacts To Lee’s Dominance

GettyDylan Lee #52 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the top of the tenth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people have been saying about Lee:

Just Baseball: “Dylan Lee is 1 of only 4 relievers in MLB with an ERA below 1.50 and 11.0+ K/9! Lee has been NAILS out of the Atlanta bullpen”

@BeaneaterB: “Dylan Lee deserves to be an AS but he won’t be unfortunately.”

@PitchingNinja: “Dylan Lee, K’ing the Side in the 7th”

@BravesWorldwide: “Dylan Lee making people lose bats out here”

@Kristal4UA: “Dylan Lee Appreciator🫡”

GettyDylan Lee #52 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates their win against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 23, 2025 in New York City.

Lee is in the middle of his sixth MLB season (all with the Braves).

He was also part of the team that won the 2021 World Series Championship over the Houston Astros.

Over 224 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 14-7 with a 2.66 ERA.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have been the best team in baseball following a tough 2025 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They are the top team in the National League East with a 39-19 record in 58 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 22-9 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Reds, they will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on June 2 at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Made One Of The Best Signings In The MLB

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