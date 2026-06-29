Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Two Players Before Cardinals Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves lost the final game of their series with the San Francisco Giants (at Oracle Park) by a score of 3-2.

Following their road trip, the Braves will now get the day off on Monday (before opening up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday in Georgia).

Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign Two Players

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, the Braves added two players to their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves signed free agent OF Cardell Thibodeaux to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote: “Atlanta Braves signed free agent SS Junior Tilien to a minor league contract.”

Both players were assigned to the Florida Complex League Braves.

@StatsFarm added: “🚨MiLB Signings🚨 The Braves signed 2 MiLB FAs today, both assigned to the FCL. SS Junior Tillien OF Cardell Thibodeaux Tillien has 1000+ MiLB ABs in the Mets and Tigers orgs. While Thibodeaux was a SD 16th Rd selection out of Southern in 2025. He was released 5 days ago.”

While it’s unlikely Braves fans will hear about these players any time in the near future, the organization has gone a good job of developing talent from within.

Diego Garcia of East Village Times wrote (on June 21): “The Padres organization has released 2025 16th-round pick Cardell Thibodeaux, per the team’s transactions log. Thibodeaux slashed .160/.288/226 with a .514 OPS in 106 AB’s since the draft, including a .244/.392/.366 slash in the ACL in 2026.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball this season.

They are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 49-33 record in 82 games.

That said, the Braves have struggled over the month of June (and the Philadelphia Phillies are just 3.0 games back of first).