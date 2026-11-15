MLB World Reacts To Atlanta Braves Signing World Series Champion Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves most recently played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Earlier this month, news came out that the Braves had signed a pitcher from the Dodgers.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on November 12): “Reliever Evan Phillips and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a three-year, $35 million contract. Biggest deal of the winter so far sends the veteran to Atlanta, which already has one of the best bullpens in baseball.”

Phillips (who is a 2024 World Series Champion) finished this past year going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 31 games.

Social Media Reacts To Braves Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Atlanta media is talking to newly signed reliever Evan Phillips now via Zoom He and his wife live in Atlanta and he says his agent told him the Braves called on the first official day of free agency”

Ben Nicholson-Smith: “Evan Phillips gets $35 million/3 years despite pitching 31.2 total innings over the last two seasons Suggests relief market is strong, as anticipated”

Mark Bowman: “Evan Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery two months into the 2025 season. In this year’s 31 appearances, his 4-seam averaged 96.9 mph, higher than it was in his great 2022 (96 mph) and 2023 (96.3) seasons. His 31.1 K rate this year approached the career-best 33% rate he constructed while posting a 1.14 ERA in 64 appearances in 2022.”

Cole Weintraub: “NL East news: The Braves have signed RHP Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million deal. Phillips has never allowed a run in 17 postseason appearances. Certainly a name the Phillies could have considered, but a third year likely would’ve been a stretch.”

Grant McAuley: “Just landed from Last Vegas and the #Braves made the most of their trip, signing veteran reliever Evan Phillips – who comes back to where his career began – to a 3-year, $35 million deal. The bullpen is mightier.”

@scottcoleman55: “Evan Phillips was a monster in Dodgers bullpen from 2022-2024, had Tommy John in 2025. Came back this summer and was hit hard in his first few appearances but was really good after that, velocity was strong. 2.41 ERA / 2.03 FIP in August and September, good K/BB numbers”