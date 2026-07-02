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Recent Atlanta Braves Player And 9-Year MLB Veteran Cut By Current Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: John Brebbia #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park on September 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Currently, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Recent Atlanta Braves Player Cut

GettyJohn Brebbia #60 of the Colorado Rockies reacts after allowing a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field on June 30, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

On Wednesday, news came out that a recent Braves player had been designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies.

@RockiesClubInfo wrote: “The Rockies announced today the following transactions: – Recalled RHP Gabriel Hughes (#43) from Triple-A Albuquerque. – Designated RHP John Brebbia for assignment. The Rockies have 39 players on the 40-man roster.”

Brebbia had gone 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in three games for the Rockies.

Looking At Brebbia

GettyJohn Brebbia #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Truist Park on September 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brebbia was picked in the 30th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the Cardinals, Brebbia played three seasons on the San Francisco Giants.

During the 2022 season (with the Giants), he went 6-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 76 games (11 starts).

GettyJohn Brebbia #59 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on June 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

The 36-year-old has also had stints with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers (in addition to the Braves and Rockies).

He spent part of last year in Atlanta.

Over 379 career games (and nine seasons), Brebbia has gone 16-22 with a 4.12 ERA.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 50-34 record in 84 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games.

Looking At The Rockies

GettyManager Warren Schaeffer #4 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 22, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Rockies are at the bottom of the National League West with a 34-53 record in 87 games.

They will host the Miami Marlins for the final game of their series on Thursday afternoon.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player And 9-Year MLB Veteran Cut By Current Team

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