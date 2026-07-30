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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Signs New Deal With Texas Rangers

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Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 31: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Recent Atlanta Braves player Jarred Kelenic has re-signed with the Texas Rangers on a minor-league deal, according to the outfielder’s transactions log.

MLB.com wrote: “Texas Rangers signed free agent RF Jarred Kelenic to a minor league contract.”

Former Atlanta Braves OF Jarred Kelenic Signs With Texas Rangers

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves dives and catches a line out by Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies to lead off the ninth inning at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kelenic signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in early June after being released by the Chicago White Sox. Texas designated him for assignment in late June and then re-signed the outfielder in early July.

Texas released Kelenic earlier this week. Just three days after being released, Kelenic rejoined the Rangers organization.

More About Texas Rangers Outfielder Jarred Kelenic

Texas Rangers v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 23: Joe Mack #80 of the Miami Marlins tags out Jarred Kelenic #25 of the Texas Rangers at home plate during the second inning at loanDepot park on June 23, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

The New York Mets selected Kelenic in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Waukesha West High School in Wisconsin.

In the 2018-19 offseason, the Mets traded Kelenic and several other players to the Seattle Mariners for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and legendary second baseman Robinson Cano.

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 26: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Many viewed Kelenic as one of the best prospects in the game for a while.

Unfortunately, Kelenic never lived up to the prospect hype. He made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2021. The outfielder hit an abysmal .181/.265/.350 over 93 games in his rookie season.

Kelenic’s struggles continued in 2022. He appeared in only 54 games with Seattle and slashed .141/.221/.313.

Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 25: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on September 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kelenic had a solid 2023 season at the plate with the Mariners, hitting .253/.327/.419 over 105 games. But still, those numbers aren’t anywhere near what many expected him to produce in the majors.

The Mariners parted ways with Kelenic after the 2023 season, trading the outfielder, left-hander Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Atlanta Braves for right-handers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 18: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Chicago White Sox warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Maddy Grassy/Getty Images)

Kelenic appeared in 131 games with the Braves in 2024 and just 24 with the club in 2025. During his time with Atlanta, Kelenic slashed .222/.279/.381.

The Braves outrighted Kelenic off the roster this past offseason, allowing him to sign with the White Sox. He hit .226/.305/.321 in 19 games with Chicago before joining the Rangers organization.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recent Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Signs New Deal With Texas Rangers

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