Recent Atlanta Braves Player Quietly Signs New Deal With Texas Rangers

Recent Atlanta Braves player Jarred Kelenic has re-signed with the Texas Rangers on a minor-league deal, according to the outfielder’s transactions log.

MLB.com wrote: “Texas Rangers signed free agent RF Jarred Kelenic to a minor league contract.”

Former Atlanta Braves OF Jarred Kelenic Signs With Texas Rangers

Kelenic signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in early June after being released by the Chicago White Sox. Texas designated him for assignment in late June and then re-signed the outfielder in early July.

Texas released Kelenic earlier this week. Just three days after being released, Kelenic rejoined the Rangers organization.

More About Texas Rangers Outfielder Jarred Kelenic

The New York Mets selected Kelenic in the first round (No. 6 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Waukesha West High School in Wisconsin.

In the 2018-19 offseason, the Mets traded Kelenic and several other players to the Seattle Mariners for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz and legendary second baseman Robinson Cano.

Many viewed Kelenic as one of the best prospects in the game for a while.

Unfortunately, Kelenic never lived up to the prospect hype. He made his MLB debut with Seattle in 2021. The outfielder hit an abysmal .181/.265/.350 over 93 games in his rookie season.

Kelenic’s struggles continued in 2022. He appeared in only 54 games with Seattle and slashed .141/.221/.313.

Kelenic had a solid 2023 season at the plate with the Mariners, hitting .253/.327/.419 over 105 games. But still, those numbers aren’t anywhere near what many expected him to produce in the majors.

The Mariners parted ways with Kelenic after the 2023 season, trading the outfielder, left-hander Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White to the Atlanta Braves for right-handers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips.

Kelenic appeared in 131 games with the Braves in 2024 and just 24 with the club in 2025. During his time with Atlanta, Kelenic slashed .222/.279/.381.

The Braves outrighted Kelenic off the roster this past offseason, allowing him to sign with the White Sox. He hit .226/.305/.321 in 19 games with Chicago before joining the Rangers organization.