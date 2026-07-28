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Atlanta Braves Sign Recently Released 10-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 30: Kyle Farmer #65 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits the game winning double in his Major League at bat against the San Francisco Giants during the 11th inning at Dodger Stadium Stadium July 30, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves lost to the New York Mets by a score of 14-3 (at Citi Field).

They will now play two games on Wednesday (after Tuesday’s was canceled due to weather).

Braves Sign Recently Released 10-Year MLB Player

GettyKyle Farmer #15 of the Atlanta Braves singles during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier this month, the Braves released Kyle Farmer.

They wrote (via X) on July 21: “The #Braves today reinstated OF Mike Yastrzemski from the injured list and released INF Kyle Farmer from the roster.”

It’s now been announced that Farmer has re-signed with the Braves on a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent DH Kyle Farmer to a minor league contract.”

Farmer is in the middle of his first season with Atlanta.

Before getting released, he had been batting .267 with four hits, three RBIs and two runs in 12 games.

Looking At Farmer

GettyKyle Farmer #15 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with first base coach Antoan Richardson #86 after hitting a two run double during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Farmer was picked in the 8th round of the 2013 MLB Draft (out of Georgia) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After part of two seasons with the Dodgers, he went on to have a four-year run on the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old then had stops with the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies (before the Braves).

GettyKyle Farmer #12 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Over 816 career games (and 10 seasons), Farmer is batting .247 with 541 hits, 63 home runs, 288 RBIs, 247 runs and 16 stolen bases.

He is a nice addition to the Braves’ organization for depth.

Braves Right Now

GettyMartín Pérez #33 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 62-44 record in 106 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 30-24 in 54 games on the road).

After their series in New York, the Braves will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Sign Recently Released 10-Year MLB Player During Mets Series

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