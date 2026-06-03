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Recently Released MLB All-Star Atlanta Braves Must Consider

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Diego Padres will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before the game, the team announced that they had designated Nick Castellanos for assignment.

He had been batting .191 with 22 hits, four home runs, 20 RBI’s, nine runs and two stolen bases in 39 games this season.

Via The Padres: “We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0.”

Atlanta Braves Should Look At Castellanos

GettyNick Castellanos #21 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning against the Athletics at Petco Park on May 23, 2026 in San Diego, California.

While Castellanos (34) is far from his prime, he is still a right-handed hitting outfielder that would be a good low-risk addition to a contending team such as the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves could sign him to a minor league deal, and if he doesn’t work out, easily part ways with the two-time MLB All-Star.

GettyNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Castellanos was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six and a half seasons of his career on the Detroit Tigers (before a quick stint with the Chicago Cubs).

GettyNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to an out in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Castellanos then had stints with the Cincinnati Red and Philadelphia Phillies (before the Padres).

He made both of his All-Star Games with the Reds and Phillies (and helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series).

Over 1,727 career games, Castellanos is batting .270 with 1,764 hits, 254 home runs, 940 RBI’s, 836 runs and 44 stolen bases.

GettyNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on April 04, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Braves will play the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Right now, the Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 41-20 record in 61 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Released MLB All-Star Atlanta Braves Must Consider

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