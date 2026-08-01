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Atlanta Braves Release 2 Players From Organization During Nationals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the mound in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will be back at Truist Park for the third game of their series in Georgia.

The Braves have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, they won by a score of 6-2 on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves Release 2 Players From Organization

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Nationals, the Braves released two players from their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Augusta GreenJackets released OF Hayden Friese.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Rome Emperors released C Luis Parababire.”

Neither player has made his MLB debut.

Looking At Parababire

Parababire has been with the Braves’ organization since 2023.

He appeared in five games for the Rome Emperors and Augusta GreenJackets this year.

Looking At Friese

Friese was picked in the 20th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

He appeared in 38 games for the Rome Emperors and Augusta GreenJackets this year.

@StatsFarm wrote: “🚨MiLB Releases 🚨 First two releases have hit the wire. 1B Hayden Friese C Luis Parababire Friese was last years 20th round selection. He saw limited action this szn hitting .191 over 183 ABs while in the org. Parababire was an IFA signing in the class of ’23”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong season.

They come into the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 65-45 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3.

GettyWalt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field during the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

After two more games with the Nationals, the Braves will get the day off on Monday.

They will then remain at home to host Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

At Truist Park, the Braves have gone 34-20 in 54 games.

Nationals Right Now

GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals calls to the bullpen in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 55-56 record in 111 games.

They are 32-22 in 54 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Release 2 Players From Organization During Nationals Series

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