Atlanta Braves Release 2 Players From Organization During Nationals Series

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will be back at Truist Park for the third game of their series in Georgia.

The Braves have won each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, they won by a score of 6-2 on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves Release 2 Players From Organization

During their series with the Nationals, the Braves released two players from their Minor League system.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Augusta GreenJackets released OF Hayden Friese.”

MLB.com wrote (on August 1): “Rome Emperors released C Luis Parababire.”

Neither player has made his MLB debut.

Looking At Parababire

Parababire has been with the Braves’ organization since 2023.

He appeared in five games for the Rome Emperors and Augusta GreenJackets this year.

Looking At Friese

Friese was picked in the 20th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

He appeared in 38 games for the Rome Emperors and Augusta GreenJackets this year.

@StatsFarm wrote: “🚨MiLB Releases 🚨 First two releases have hit the wire. 1B Hayden Friese C Luis Parababire Friese was last years 20th round selection. He saw limited action this szn hitting .191 over 183 ABs while in the org. Parababire was an IFA signing in the class of ’23”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong season.

They come into the night as the first-place team in the National League East with a 65-45 record in 110 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3.

After two more games with the Nationals, the Braves will get the day off on Monday.

They will then remain at home to host Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

At Truist Park, the Braves have gone 34-20 in 54 games.

Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 55-56 record in 111 games.

They are 32-22 in 54 games on the road.