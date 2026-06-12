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Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Braves Release 2-Year Player

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions involved releasing Maverick Handley.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

Looking At Handley

GettyMaverick Handley #98 of the Baltimore Orioles catches in the sixth inning of his major league debut against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 29, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Handley was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old did not play in a game for Atlanta, but he appeared in five games for their Triple-A affiliate (Gwinnett).

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees scores a run during the second inning after colliding with catcher Maverick Handley #98 of the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2025 in New York City.

Handley was claimed off waivers by the Braves last month.

He has appeared in 17 total MLB games.

The Braves had written (on May 21): “The #Braves today claimed C Maverick Handley off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Hurston Waldrep to the 60-day injured list.”

GettyMaverick Handley #98 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates after hitting a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Braves Ahead Of Mets

The Braves come into Friday as the top team in the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

Following three games with the Mets, the Braves will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

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