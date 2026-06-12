Atlanta Braves Release 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

They are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Braves Release 2-Year Player

Ahead of their series with the Mets, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

One of those decisions involved releasing Maverick Handley.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

Looking At Handley

Handley was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old did not play in a game for Atlanta, but he appeared in five games for their Triple-A affiliate (Gwinnett).

Handley was claimed off waivers by the Braves last month.

He has appeared in 17 total MLB games.

The Braves had written (on May 21): “The #Braves today claimed C Maverick Handley off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta transferred RHP Hurston Waldrep to the 60-day injured list.”

Braves Ahead Of Mets

The Braves come into Friday as the top team in the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

Following three games with the Mets, the Braves will return home to host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.