Atlanta Braves Release 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Game

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Atlanta Braves Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, news was announced that the Braves had released Javy Guerra from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Gwinnett Stripers released RHP Javy Guerra.”

Guerra did not appear in an MLB game for the Braves.

He had been on a Minor League contract.

Guerra’s MLB Background

Guerra spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following the Padres, he had quick stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

He then returned to the Rays.

The 30-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the 2023 season.

Over 61 career games, Guerra has gone 3-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

He signed with Atlanta over the offseason.

@StripersReport had written (on January 11): “NEWS: Braves sign RHP Javy Guerra to a minor league contract. The expectation is that he will be assigned to AAA Gwinnett. Guerra played for the NPB’s Hanshin Tigers in 2025. He also played for the Estrellas Orientales in the current LIDOM season.”

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team takes a chance on him (or if he goes to different league).

Teams are always in need of experienced pitching depth.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

On Friday night, the Braves will start a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.