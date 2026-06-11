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Atlanta Braves Release 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Atlanta Braves Release 5-Year MLB Player

GettyJavy Guerra #60 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, news was announced that the Braves had released Javy Guerra from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Gwinnett Stripers released RHP Javy Guerra.”

Guerra did not appear in an MLB game for the Braves.

He had been on a Minor League contract.

Guerra’s MLB Background

GettyJavy Guerra #8 of the San Diego Padres throws against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning at Globe Life Field on August 18, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

Guerra spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following the Padres, he had quick stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

He then returned to the Rays.

The 30-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the 2023 season.

GettyJavy Guerra #99 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals during game one of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over 61 career games, Guerra has gone 3-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

He signed with Atlanta over the offseason.

@StripersReport had written (on January 11): “NEWS: Braves sign RHP Javy Guerra to a minor league contract. The expectation is that he will be assigned to AAA Gwinnett. Guerra played for the NPB’s Hanshin Tigers in 2025. He also played for the Estrellas Orientales in the current LIDOM season.”

GettyJavy Guerra #99 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team takes a chance on him (or if he goes to different league).

Teams are always in need of experienced pitching depth.

Braves Right Now

GettyJorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring a run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on June 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Braves are currently at the top of the National League East with a 45-23 record in 68 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 23-12 in 35 games on the road).

On Friday night, the Braves will start a series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Release 5-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Game

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